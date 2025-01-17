Sunderland handed injury boost and huge Enzo Le Fée decision confirmed for Burnley clash
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sunderland and Régis Le Bris have been handed an injury boost after Dan Ballard returned to the matchday squad on Friday night.
Unsurprisingly, Le Bris has opted not to bring the influential defender straight bakc into the XI and he instead takes his place on the substitute's bench.
Enzo Le Fée will make his full debut in the game, and is set to line up in a left wing role as Eliezer Mayenda drops to the bench.
Le Bris has reverted to his preferred 4-3-3 formation, with Dennis Cirkin replacing the injured Aji Alese at left back. Chris Rigg also comes back into the XI from the last league fixture against Portsmouth. Striker Ahmed Abdullahi is currently making his first appearance in red-and-white for the U21s at West Ham.
Patterson; Hume, O’Nien, Mepham, Cirkin; Neil, Jobe, Rigg; Le Fee, Roberts, Isidor
Subs: Ballard, Moore, Samed, Mayenda, Aouchiche, Hjelde, Ballard, Jones, Ogunsuyi, Rusyn, Aleksic
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.