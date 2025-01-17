Burnley v Sunderland: Highlights and reaction from dramatic draw as Black Cats miss two penalties
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It’s a huge night in the Championship as second plays fourth at Turf Moor.
You can follow all the updates as Sunderland take on Burnley in our live blog below, starting with the team news from both camps..
Burnley v Sunderland LIVE
FULL TIME
Cruel way to end the game.
Ashley Barnes on for Lyle Foster.
He’s saved it again.
Isidor is going again.
Huge melee in the box now as Trafford is saying he needs treatment for cramp.
PENALTY SUNDERLAND
CIRKIN FOULED IN THE BOX
SO CLOSE
Cross into the box, and it’s a brilliant deflection to deny Mayenda.
SIX minutes added on
Still a lot of football to be played here.
Good free kick, but Humphreys heads well wide.
Le Fee goes into the book for a foul.
Poor penalty. Trafford saves from Isidor’s effort to his right.
Looks like that might have been outside of the box.
So maybe should have been a foul and a red!
PENALTY SUNDERLAND
Mayenda sets Isidor free and he’s tripped.
Penalty!
And the Sunderland sub
Ballard on for Mepham.
That’s not good. Thank god Ballard was able to make the squad.
8 minutes of normal time to play.
Double Burnley sub
Brownhill off for Koleosho.
Roberts off for Sonne.
Chris Mepham is down and needs treatment.
Let’s hope that’s just cramp.... but Dan Ballard is already ready to come on. Yikes.
Sunderland sub
Mayenda on for Rigg.
Aggressive sub from RLB!
75 mins
Isidor does well to get on the end of Cirkin’s ball forward, but it just runs away from him and he can’t connect well enough to trouble Trafford.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.