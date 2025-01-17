Live

Burnley v Sunderland: Highlights and reaction from dramatic draw as Black Cats miss two penalties

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 17th Jan 2025, 17:43 BST
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 22:00 BST
Sunderland face a huge test of their promotion credentials at Burnley on Friday night

It’s a huge night in the Championship as second plays fourth at Turf Moor.

You can follow all the updates as Sunderland take on Burnley in our live blog below, starting with the team news from both camps..

Burnley v Sunderland LIVE

Fri, 17 Jan, 2025, 22:00 BST

FULL TIME

Cruel way to end the game.

Fri, 17 Jan, 2025, 21:59 BSTUpdated 21:59 BST

Burnley sub

Ashley Barnes on for Lyle Foster.

Fri, 17 Jan, 2025, 21:57 BST

He’s saved it again.

Fri, 17 Jan, 2025, 21:56 BST

Isidor is going again.

Fri, 17 Jan, 2025, 21:55 BST

Huge melee in the box now as Trafford is saying he needs treatment for cramp.

Fri, 17 Jan, 2025, 21:54 BST

PENALTY SUNDERLAND

CIRKIN FOULED IN THE BOX

Fri, 17 Jan, 2025, 21:52 BST

SO CLOSE

Cross into the box, and it’s a brilliant deflection to deny Mayenda.

Fri, 17 Jan, 2025, 21:50 BST

SIX minutes added on

Still a lot of football to be played here.

Fri, 17 Jan, 2025, 21:48 BST

Good free kick, but Humphreys heads well wide.

Fri, 17 Jan, 2025, 21:47 BST

Le Fee goes into the book for a foul.

Fri, 17 Jan, 2025, 21:46 BST

SAVED

Poor penalty. Trafford saves from Isidor’s effort to his right.

Fri, 17 Jan, 2025, 21:45 BST

Looks like that might have been outside of the box.

So maybe should have been a foul and a red!

Fri, 17 Jan, 2025, 21:44 BST

PENALTY SUNDERLAND

Mayenda sets Isidor free and he’s tripped.

Penalty!

Fri, 17 Jan, 2025, 21:42 BST

And the Sunderland sub

Ballard on for Mepham.

That’s not good. Thank god Ballard was able to make the squad.

8 minutes of normal time to play.

Fri, 17 Jan, 2025, 21:42 BST

Double Burnley sub

Brownhill off for Koleosho.

Roberts off for Sonne.

Fri, 17 Jan, 2025, 21:41 BSTUpdated 21:41 BST

Chris Mepham is down and needs treatment.

Let’s hope that’s just cramp.... but Dan Ballard is already ready to come on. Yikes.

Fri, 17 Jan, 2025, 21:36 BST

Sunderland sub

Mayenda on for Rigg.

Aggressive sub from RLB!

Fri, 17 Jan, 2025, 21:35 BST

75 mins

Isidor does well to get on the end of Cirkin’s ball forward, but it just runs away from him and he can’t connect well enough to trouble Trafford.

