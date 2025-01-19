Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest gossip surrounding Sunderland’s pursuit of the £12.6million-rated striker during the January window

Sunderland have reached a “personal agreement” with Matija Frigan, according to the latest reports.

Speculation linking Regis Le Bris’ side with a move for the KVC Westerlo striker emerged earlier this week, with Sunderland understood to be in the market for attacking reinforcements over the coming days to aid their promotion push.

According to the European football outlet Het Nieuwsblad, a “personal agreement already exists between Frigan and Sunderland”. A loan is thought to be on the table, for the player with an option to buy at the end of the current season.

Frigan signed for Westerlo in 2023, and is under contract until 2028. So far this season, he has registered seven goals and three assists from 22 games. The striker has been rated at around £12.6million by some outlets. Het Nieuwsblad adds that if Sunderland are promoted to the Premier League, Kyril Louis-Dreufys will have to fork out a fee close to that.

Additional reports have also claimed that Croatian would be happy to leave his current employers for Wearside, where he would be swapping a relegation battle for an opportunity to challenge for a spot in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Westerlo are said to be open to the prospect of a sale this month. For one thing, despite his return of roughly one goal every three games, it is claimed that the club have not been fully convinced by Frigan in recent times. Moreover, it is suggested that the Belgian side need to raise funds to bring in new signings of their own during the current window, and as such, would be willing to let the player leave.