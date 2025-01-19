Ex-Sunderland and England man announces boxing bout with YouTuber KSI after 2014 retirement
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It has been announced that the YouTuber named KSI will face an ex-Sunderland and England footballer in a boxing bout.
Wayne Bridge played for Sunderland for six months under Martin O’Neill on loan from Manchester City in the Premier League during the 2011-22 season, making eight league appearances in red and white before returning to his parent club.
However, it has now been confirmed that Bridge will fight KSI in a boxing contest at an unknown venue. The surprise bout was announced at a Misfits boxing event in Manchester on Saturday. KSI, whose real name is Olajide William Olatunji, has boxed before, including against Tommy Fury, brother of former heavyweight Championship Tyson Fury, in 2023.
44-year-old Bridge won 36 England caps and is best remembered for a long spell at Chelsea before stints at West Ham, Manchester City, Sunderland, Brighton and Reading. The former left-back retired from football in 2014 and fought TV star Spencer Matthews in a charity bout for Sport Relief in 2018.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.