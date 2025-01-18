Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland are expected to be busy between now and the end of the January transfer window.

The January transfer window is in full swing, and it is proving to be a month full of intrigue and surprises for Sunderland.

Who could have predicted, for instance, that the Black Cats would secure a deal for a midfielder of Enzo Le Fée’s calibre and reputation? Or that Aaron Connolly would bid farewell to the Stadium of Light just four months after arriving on Wearside?

Addressing his decision to move to Sunderland this month, Le Fée told the Black Cats’ in-house media: "It's a big challenge at a big club. I think Sunderland has to play in the Premier League and I joined because I want to get a promotion. I hope I can help the team do this and I want to win a lot of games in front of the fans.

“Also I know the coach and I know how he wants to play football. I can also discover a new Championship, so I'm very excited. We play football to play big games with a lot of pressure so I love this, I want to play every game, every week. Here we will have pressure every game because we want to go to the Premier League - we have to win."

But who will be the next player to follow the Frenchman through the door at the Stadium of Light? Certainly, there are plenty of targets being touted - with most of them coming at the top end of the pitch. Regis Le Bris has made no secret of the fact that he would like to bring in more attacking reinforcements, telling a press conference in the wake of Le Fée’s arrival: "Probably, we'll have a target for the 11, 9, 7 position.

"A versatile player will be useful for us because we have two injuries on the left side at the moment, for the example. We know for example that Wilson [Isidor] has been really good, Eli [Mayenda] really good, Pat [Roberts] really good - but we have only had three main players in these positions. Others have been involved, but not as much. So another forward could be important for us, yes."

With that in mind, Betway have tallied up which reported Sunderland targets are garnering the most hype online by aggregating mentions on social media with articles by traditional press outlets - and the most prominent name might come as something of a shock.

According to the data, Chelsea midfielder Harvey Vale is the most talked about Sunderland transfer target this month, with the 21-year-old widely expected to leave Stamford Bridge due to a lack of first team opportunities and the looming expiration of his contract.

Just behind Vale is, somewhat unsurprisingly, Tom Cannon, with the Leicester City striker commanding plenty of column inches following the conclusion of his loan stint with Stoke City and the ongoing transfer battle between Sunderland and Sheffield United that has since ensued.

Next up is Aston Villa winger Louie Barry who, like Cannon, has sparked something of a transfer scramble since returning to Villa Park from a loan spell with Stockport County. Sunderland are one of several Championship clubs credited with an interest in taking the attacker on loan, but Celtic and RC Lens are both said to be circling with a permanent deal in mind.

Finally, rounding out the list are Ben Brereton Diaz, currently on the books at Southampton, and Matija Frigan, the KVC Westerlo striker who you suspect will rocket up the standings as reports from his home country of Croatia suggest that Sunderland have opened talks over a prospective big money loan-to-buy agreement.