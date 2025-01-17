Club of Sunderland striker 'target' confirm signing of ex-Newcastle United forward

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

KVC Westerlo have announced the signing of Islam Slimani

KVC Westerlo, the club of reported Sunderland striker target Matija Frigan, have confirmed the signing of veteran forward Islam Slimani.

The 36-year-old joins the Belgian outfit on loan until the end of the season from Algerian outfit CR Belouizdad, having only returned to his home country on a free transfer in September. Slimani has previously spent time in Belgium with RSC Anderlecht and KV Mechelen, and has also enjoyed spells with the likes of Leicester City, Sporting CP, and Newcastle United, among others.

A statement from Westerlo reads: “Islam Slimani, the Algerian top striker and record international, strengthens the attack of KVC Westerlo. With an impressive track record, including stints at clubs like Sporting CP, Leicester City, and Olympique Lyon, Slimani brings a wealth of experience to ’t Kuipje. Additionally, he is the proud all-time top scorer of the Algerian national team. Slimani will wear jersey number 19 and is on loan until the end of the season.”

Westerlo’s swoop for Slimani will be of particular interest on Wearside amid ongoing reports linking Sunderland with a move for the aforementioned Frigan. According to Voetbal Nieuws, the Black Cats are keen on the 21-year-old, and there are a number of encouraging signs that they would be able to seal a deal for the player, if they chose to firm up their interest this month.

Firstly, is is understood that the Croatian himself would be more than content to leave his current employers for the Stadium of Light, where he would be swapping a relegation battle for an opportunity to challenge for a spot in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Westerlo are said to be open to the prospect of a sale this month. For one thing, despite his return of seven goals in 22 outings this season, it is claimed that the club have not been fully convinced by Frigan in recent times. Moreover, it is suggested that the Belgian side need to raise funds to bring in more new signings of their own during the current window, and as such, would be willing to let the player leave.

The decision to move for Slimani is only likely to fan the flames of speculation in that regard, especially after Westerlo also wrapped up a deal for Japanese forward Isa Sakamoto last week. The 21-year-old completed a transfer from Gamba Osaka on Sunday, and has arrived in Belgium on a loan until the end of the season, after which he will sign a three-year contract.

The double signing of Slimani and Sakamoto now means that Westerlo have four centre-forwards on their books, including Frigan and teenage talent Julian Placias, who signed from North Carolina over the summer, and is yet to make a senior appearance for the Belgian side.