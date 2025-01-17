Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United look to have moved ahead of Sunderland in the race to sign Tom Cannon

Sunderland may have suffered a blow in their efforts to sign Leicester City striker Tom Cannon, with Sheffield United having secured a “big transfer breakthrough”, according to reports.

Cannon has been at the centre of widespread speculation in recent days, with the Black Cats and the Blades understood to be battling it out for his signature. The Republic of Ireland was recalled from a loan spell with Stoke City earlier this week, and the expectation is that he will leave Leicester at some point before the end of the January window.

To that end, The Echo’s sister title, The Sheffield Star, report that Chris Wilder’s men may have stolen a march on their Championship promotion rivals. According to a fresh update, the Foxes have accepted an offer from United for Cannon, with the bid landing somewhere in the region of £10 million up-front, plus potential add-ons in the future, including if the Blades win promotion this season. The club will now look to agree personal terms with the 22-year-old.

News of Sheffield United’s apparent breakthrough comes in the aftermath of comments from manager Wilder, who confirmed during a press conference that his side are interested in the marksman. He said: “There's a bid gone in. Other clubs want the player. I'm not going to hide behind anything or mug anyone off; we're in the race for Tom and there's a lot of other things that have got to happen as well.”

Wilder added: “We're in the race for a couple of others as well and we have to have those contingency plans. The owners want to back the recruitment team in association with the new data route we're going down and everything adds up. We're in discussions about a player, there's no point trying to disguise that. The really good thing about it is that we’re looking to improve and invest with a couple of permanent signings who, hopefully, can play their part in the second part of our season and going forward.

“That's where it's at. If we don't then we'll move on to other targets that are reasonable and are value for money as well. And if there isn't anyone we'll not do any business on the permanent front. but the owners are supporting what we're trying to do and that can only be positive news.”

On Thursday, Leicester manager Ruud van Nistelrooy delivered an update of his own on the saga, stating: “We’re looking at Tom Cannon’s situation very closely. What is best for him and for the club. There’s a possibility of loans being looked at, but other than that we want to keep the team together.”

Van Nistelrooy’s words echo his previous comments on Cannon’s future. Speaking prior to the the player’s recent return to Leicester, he said: “He’s one on the list for us. We keep a close eye on him. Tom’s situation is closely assessed. There are decisions to be made on that. But we’re looking at what is best for his situation and what is best for the club.”