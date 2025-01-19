Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland missed some big chances to beat Burnley at Turf Moor on Friday night

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Régis Le Bris says Sunderland are facing heavy competition as they bid to add more firepower in the final third.

After a frustrating 0-0 draw with Burnley at Turf Moor on Friday night, Le Bris praised the performance of his team but admitted that they are still not yet clinical enough in the race for promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sunderland head coach admitted that he was looking for a player who could play a part in the search for more cutting edge but hinted that competition was fierce.

Le Bris said: "It's possible, but I think many teams in the Championship and other leagues are searching for this player who can make a difference. We need a bit more depth in our squad at the top of the pitch. It's an option for us, but we'll see in the next two weeks before the end of the transfer window."

Sunderland are known to be in the race for Leicester City striker Tom Cannon, who they recalled from a loan spell at Stoke City earlier this week.

Speaking in a press conference on Wednesday, Le Bris has said he could not comment on reports linking the club with a move for Cannon but was clear in his admiration for the player.

"I like good players," Le Bris said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's interesting to watch the good players in the league. I can't say anything more because it's so unpredictable, and so difficult to find the good connection with what we are doing here and someone who can fit with what we expect. Speculation is speculation and I can't comment on anything on that. Just that I like good players, we like good players."

Sheffield United have also held a strong interest in Cannon and are believed to be increasingly confident of concluding a deal in the coming days.

Sunderland's first January signing, Enzo Le Fée, made his full debut in the 0-0 draw with Burnley and Le Bris said he was pleased with what he saw from the French midfielder.

Playing in a left-wing role, Le Fée almost produced a superb assist for Wilson Isidor after some brilliant individual play, but the striker struck the post with his effort.

"I think it was good," Le Bris said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was really well connected with the team out of possession. That's important because away you have to be clever and connected with your teammates, and face with the opposition qualities. He did well.

"And with the ball he's able to play under pressure so he can make difficult situations very well. I think he showed some good qualities. It's just the beginning but I'm very confident for the future."