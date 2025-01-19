Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jobe Bellingham sent a social media message to Sunderland fans after the game against Burnley

Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham has posted an 18-word social media message to supporters after the game against Burnley.

The two teams played out a goalless draw at Turf Moor in the Championship on Friday night, with striker Wilson Isidor missing two penalties to hand his team all three points. The result moves Sunderland’s record to 12 points against teams currently in the top six.

Régis Le Bris’ side also has games against Leeds United away, Middlesbrough away and Blackburn Rovers at home to come as the Wearsiders look to secure a return to the Premier League for the first time since their relegation in 2017.

Against Burnley, Jobe started in midfield for Le Bris alongside Dan Neil and Chris Rigg. New signing Enzo Le Fèe was given the nod on the left-hand side of the Black Cats’ attack. After the game, Jobe took to social media to praise fans.

He said: “Deserved more and a tough place to go, we’ll stick together and move onto Tuesday (against Derby County at Pride Park in the Championship). Supporters were top as usual.”

After his two penalty misses, Isidor wrote on social media: “Feel like a big slap in the face, and the worst day of my life because all of us know how I love this club. Even if only act on the pitch can make forgive, I would like to apologise to my teammates, every single fan and all the person of this club for what happened tonight.

“I feel really ashamed, but I promise you that I will come back stronger from this! See you Tuesday, HWTL. and also Big love for all messages of support from the real one,” the Frenchman concluded on social media after the game.

Le Bris said Isidor was disappointed be added that he had doubt that he had the character to bounce back. "He's disappointed like the team but football is like that," Le Bris said. "You can make mistakes but you have to learn from them. It's the best way to improve and grow. The team is still young and learning from experiences, this will be a big one for sure. I am sure he can put this behind him, 100 per cent.”