The striker has posted a heartfelt message to Sunderland fans after missing two penalties against Burnley

Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor has posted a social media apology to Sunderland fans after the game against Burnley.

The Zenit loanee saw two penalties saved by Clarets goalkeeper James Trafford as Régis Le Bris’ side drew 0-0 against their promotion rivals at Turf Moor. After the clash, Isidor was visibly upset and then posted a message to fans on social media.

He wrote: “Feel like a big slap in the face, and the worst day of my life because all of us know how I love this club. Even if only act on the pitch can make forgive, I would like to apologise to my teammates, every single fan and all the person of this club for what happened tonight.

“I feel really ashamed, but I promise you that I will come back stronger from this! See you Tuesday, HWTL. and also Big love for all messages of support from the real one,” the Frenchman concluded on social media after the game.