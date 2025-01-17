Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Burnley goalkeeper saved two penalties from Wilson Isidor during the game at Turf Moor

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford has admitted he was surprised by Wilson Isidor stepping up to take a second penalty at Turf Moor.

Trafford saved two late penalties from Isidor during the Championship clash, while a stunning CJ Egan-Riley block prevented Eliezer Mayenda from scoring. Isidor had hit the post earlier in the half, with Anthony Patterson in strong form early on to deny Jaidon Anthony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the game, though, Trafford revealed his plan for Isidor and how the goalkeeper had researched the Frenchman’s penalty habits before the game. Burnley defender Egan-Riley also reacted to the goalless draw at Turf Moor.

After the match, Trafford told Sky Sports, when asked if the delays before both penalties were taken were deliberate mind games: “No, the first one me laces were undone. The second, my hammy's crying.”

Trafford added when asked about Isidor stepping up twice to take penalties despite having his first saved minutes earlier: “Yeah, to be fair, I was surprised he stepped up twice, to be fair. We watched his pens yesterday. I think he did four, middle and my right. So we just thought, stand in that gap and react. I did that the first one. The second, he's not going to do the same thing twice. I dived and saved him (Egan-Riley).”

On Sunderland’s first penalty, which looked to have been given after contact from Isidor outside of the box, Egan-Riley said: “I knew it was, I knew it was, but obviously the ref, to be honest, the ref had a bad game, I think. Even the second one, I'm not sure about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But Traff, as he said, we've been playing together since we were 11 years old. He's got me out of rubbish however many times, and tonight he did it on the biggest stage that he has. For me as a defender, I'd have no one else in the world behind me in the sticks than him. I know if I make a mistake or it all goes rubbish, then he's there for me and he's done it again. I'm not even surprised at this point. He's been doing it for 10 years.”

Trafford added: “In the game, we had the better chances. So if you take the two penalties out of it, like two penalties are two mistakes, but if you take the two pens out of it, then we played, in my opinion, we should have won. We had the better chances.”

Egan-Riley concluded: “Don't get me wrong, though, they're a good team. They are a good team in this league, for sure. Obviously, they've given us one of our only two defeats this season when we played them away, so we're not shying away from the fact that they are a good team.”