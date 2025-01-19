Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland and several Championship rivals have been linked with a deal for the promising attacker

Sunderland have been linked with a deal for Oxford United attacker Tyler Goodrham - though they face competition from several Championship rivals.

Football Insider claims that Sunderland, Leeds United, Coventry City and Swansea City are keen on a deal for the 21-year-old Oxford United attacker, who has netted three times in 25 Championship games so far this season for the U’s. He has also chipped in with seven assists.

The High Wycombe-born player spent time as a youngster at Reading before being taken on by Oxford United, where he has spent his entire career, barring loan spells at Slough Town and Hayes & Yeading United in non-league.

Goodrham broke into Oxford United’s team in League One three seasons ago and has since made 125 appearances for the club, scoring 18 times. He has also played 157 times in all competitions across his professional career so far, netting on 24 occasions.

Football Insider’s report states: “Leeds, Sunderland, Coventry and Swansea are all keeping close tabs on Goodrham as they plot late-window moves. The Republic of Ireland international has been a key player for Oxford this season. He’s made 28 appearances and contributed seven goals and assists across all competitions.”

Oxford United are currently 17th in the Championship and only six points clear of the relegation zone under manager Gary Rowett. Sunderland are thought to be on the hunt for attacking reinforcements to bolster their promotion push during the January window. The Black Cats are next in action against Derby County at Pride Park on Tuesday evening in the Championship.