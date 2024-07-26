Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest transfer talk from across the Championship as Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday plan their next moves.

Leeds United are the latest club to shown an interest in signing Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

The Eagles academy product spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Charlton Athletic but saw his attempts to force his way into the Palace first-team hampered by a serious hamstring injury that limited him to just eight senior appearances last season. Despite that blow, Rak-Sakyi remains highly-rated within Selhurst Park but could be handed a chance to shine with another loan move during the upcoming season.

Football Insider have reported League One club Charlton are keen to offer the winger another chance to return to The Valley but Sheffield United, Watford, Luton Town and Queens Park Rangers are all monitoring his situation and could make a move before the end of the transfer window.

However, the report also states Leeds are keen to make a permanent move for Rak-Sakyi after Premier League newcomers Southampton, who beat the Whites in last season’s Championship play-off final, had a £7m offer rejected by Palace and are considering returning with an improved £12m bid. Leeds are said to be ‘tracking’ the winger and could make a move if Crysencio Summerville or Wilfried Gnonto leave the club this summer after the highly-rated forward duo were linked with a number of clubs across the Premier League and around Europe.

Summerville has reportedly attracted interest from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Newcastle United, Liverpool and West Ham United in recent weeks and Italy international Gnonto is a reported target for Everton after they completed the addition of Denmark winger Jesper Lindstrom earlier this week.

Owls ‘in talks’ with La Liga striker

Sheffield Wednesday’s struggles to complete a permanent move for former loan star Ike Ugbo has reportedly led the Owls to consider other targets.

The nine-times capped Canada international joined Danny Rohl’s side on a half-season loan deal last January and went on to score eight goals in 19 appearances to help Wednesday escape the Championship relegation zone and secure their Championship status for a second season.

TRAGETS: Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl has not yet completed his summer overhaul

Although Rohl remains keen on securing Ugbo’s services on a permanent deal, Inside Futbol have claimed there has been ‘little positive movement’ in talks with his parent clubs Troyes and that means the Owls are ready to make a firm move for another former target.

Las Palmas frontman Sory Kaba was said to be on Wednesday’s radar earlier in the summer and there are now claims talks have been opened with the La Liga club and the Guinea international’s representatives.