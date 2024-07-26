Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland are preparing to face Blackpool in a pre-season friendly at Bloomfield Road.

Sunderland will continue preparations for the upcoming season when they face Blackpool in a pre-season friendly at Bloomfield Road - with supporters able to watch the match online.

Regis Le Bris’ squad recently returned from their pre-season trip to Spain, where they played two fixtures, drawing 1-1 with Nottingham Forest before beating Spanish side Eldense 2-1. Their upcoming match against League One side Blackpool will kick off at 3pm on Saturday, July 27.

Sunderland supporters can purchase streaming passes for all of the side’s pre-season fixtures for £7 per game via the club’s digital platforms, while the Sunderland Echo will provide extensive coverage of all the Black Cats’ fixtures.

After the Blackpool game, Sunderland will face Bradford at Valley Parade on Tuesday, July 30 (7:30pm kick-off), before playing French side Marseille at the same ground on Saturday, August 3 (3pm kick-off).