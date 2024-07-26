Mel Reay and assistant head coach Steph Libbey | Sunderland Women's boss Mel Reay.

Sunderland Women have confirmed their third addition of the summer transfer window

Mel Reay believes Sunderland have signed one of the best young midfielders in the Championship after Keira Flannery put pen-to-paper on a season-long loan deal.

Flannery has joined from West Ham United after gaining valuable experience in the second tier while on loan at Reading last season, including featuring in a 1-0 win over Sunderland. Flannery will add significant competition to the midfield area that was a source of real strength to Reay’s side last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Keira joins us on a season-long loan from West Ham,” Reay said.

“We regard her as one of the best young midfielders in the Championship and we are excited to add her qualities to the squad.”

The 18-year-old outlined how she had been convinced to make the move in talks with the club hierarchy: “I’m really happy, can’t wait to get started and I’m ready to hit the ground running. I really liked what Sunderland were pushing to do, the philosophy and how we wanted to play.”