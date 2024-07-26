Mel Reay offers exciting verdict as Sunderland complete their third signing of the summer window
Mel Reay believes Sunderland have signed one of the best young midfielders in the Championship after Keira Flannery put pen-to-paper on a season-long loan deal.
Flannery has joined from West Ham United after gaining valuable experience in the second tier while on loan at Reading last season, including featuring in a 1-0 win over Sunderland. Flannery will add significant competition to the midfield area that was a source of real strength to Reay’s side last season.
“Keira joins us on a season-long loan from West Ham,” Reay said.
“We regard her as one of the best young midfielders in the Championship and we are excited to add her qualities to the squad.”
The 18-year-old outlined how she had been convinced to make the move in talks with the club hierarchy: “I’m really happy, can’t wait to get started and I’m ready to hit the ground running. I really liked what Sunderland were pushing to do, the philosophy and how we wanted to play.”
Flannery is Sunderland’s third recruit of the window, following goalkeeper Demi Lambourne and forward Eleanor Dale. The Black Cats kick off their Women’s Championship campaign on September 8th, with a tricky test away at St Andrews against Birmingham City. They face Southampton in their first home fixture a week later.
