Sunderland's £25m Jack Clarke valuation amid Southampton and Ipswich Town links plus Tottenham sell-on clause
Sunderland are standing firm on their valuation of star man Jack Clarke during the window.
Ipswich Town are the latest club to show an interest in the sought-after winger. The Echo understands that the newly-promoted club’s £18million interest in Clarke is genuine, though it is unclear whether they have sent a formal bid to Sunderland as of yet.
It is also understood that Southampton are also keen on the former Leeds United and Tottenham winger. Reports earlier this week had suggested that Spurs’ sell-on fee for Clarke was a whopping 40 per cent. However, sources have told The Echo that the London club will be owed 25 per cent.
Sunderland are expected to stand firm on their valuation of Clarke with sources adding that the Black Cats are unlikely to sell for anything less than £25million. The winger has two years left on his current deal but talks regarding an extension and improved terms appear to be dead in the water as things stand.
Clarke, however, is thought to be relaxed about the situation and enjoys playing for Sunderland, where he has rebuilt his career after several years in the wilderness. The player, of course, has ambitions to play in the Premier League and test himself at the highest level one day.
At this stage, though, Clarke is not pushing for a move and is happy to see how the situation develops this summer. The wideman has netted two goals for Sunderland during pre-season under new head coach Régis Le Bris and is expected to feature during the club’s remaining three games before the Championship season begins on August 10 against Cardiff City.
