Sunderland face Blackpool in their latest pre-season friendly on Saturday afternoon

Abdoullah Ba could make his return from injury and his first appearance of the pre-season programme when Sunderland face Blackpool at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.

Ba has been recovering from a minor knock and while he was not fit enough to feature in either of last week’s friendlies at the Pinatar Arena, he did a lot of work on his own during the camp. He looks set to return to the squad as the new campaign approaches. Sunderland have also confirmed that Ian Poveda is in line to be named in the squad after his arrival earlier this week. Poveda is short of match fitness and so his involvement will be limited, but he is ready to make his debut at some stage over the next couple of games.

Nectar Triantis has been ruled out of the game as he continues his recovery from a minor knock, though he is not expected to be sidelined for too much longer. Dan Ballard will be missing until next month after undergoing minor surgery following the opening pre-season fixtures, while Jenson Seelt and Niall Huggins are longer-term absentees.