Sunderland drew 1-1 with Nottingham Forest in their latest pre-season friendly at the Pinatar Arena on Friday night.

The sold-out 3,500-capacity arena was almost entirely taken over by red-and-white supporters, who watched an encouraging performance from Regis Le Bris’ side. Sunderland also launched their new range of away kit, worn by the players throughout.

Sunderland then concluded their pre-season tour in Spain with a 2-1 win over CD Eldense on Sunday night. Luis Hemir scored the late winner after Tommy Watson’s first-half goal was cancelled out as the Black Cats stepped up their preparations for the new campaign.

The red-and-white army were once again out in force dominating the stadium. Here are the best photos from the evening with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, Juan Sartori and Gus Poyet in attendance.

1 . Sunderland fans Sunderland fans cheer on their team in Spain as the Black Cats came through friendlies with Nottingham Forest and CD Eldense under new head coach Régis Le Bris. | Ian Horrocks Photo Sales

2 . Sunderland fans Sunderland fans cheer on their team in Spain as the Black Cats came through friendlies with Nottingham Forest and CD Eldense under new head coach Régis Le Bris. | Ian Horrocks Photo Sales

3 . Sunderland fans Sunderland fans cheer on their team in Spain as the Black Cats came through friendlies with Nottingham Forest and CD Eldense under new head coach Régis Le Bris. | Ian Horrocks Photo Sales