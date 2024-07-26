Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Championship transfer gossip as Sunderland and their league rivals look to strengthen ahead of the new season.

Former Preston winger Liam Millar continues to attract interest from Championship clubs with Hull City reportedly interested in the Canadian international.

The 24-year-old impressed on loan at Preston last season and has been on Sunderland’s radar, with a year left on his contract at Swiss club Basel. Sheffield United and Leeds have also been credited with interest in Millar over recent months, while the player has recently returned from the Copa America, where he made six appearances for Canada.

It’s since been reported by writer Joshua Kloke from the Athletic, ‘It sounds like Hull City have made a transfer bid for Canada's Liam Millar.’ Journalist Darren Witcoop has also claimed ‘Hull lead the chase for the Canadian but also looked at by Sunderland, Sheffield United and Cardiff.’

Millar came through the ranks at Liverpool but made just one senior appearance for the club before joining Basel in 2021.

When asked about returning to England back in March, Millar said: "I had something to prove, in my opinion, in England. I left Liverpool and I always wanted to come back and prove I was good enough to play in the. Championship. And hopefully, I can prove one day that I'm good enough to play in the Premier League.