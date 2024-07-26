Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Championship transfer news as Sunderland and their league rivals look to strengthen.

Former Sunderland player Paddy McNair has signed for Championship club West Brom on loan after joining MLS side San Diego.

The 29-year-old became a free agent in June when his contract expired at Middlesbrough, where he spent six seasons and made 219 appearances. McNair has now signed a three-year deal at San Diego but has been loaned out to West Brom until December 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“West Bromwich Albion is a very good club and one I’ve always admired,” McNair told the club’s website. “I know a lot of lads who have played here in the past and they’ve all said good things about it. I’m really happy to be here.

“I’ve played in the Championship for the last seven years so I’ve got a lot of experience in this division.”

Baggies boss Coach Carlos Corberan added: “He is a player who has a lot of experience in this league with Sunderland and Middlesbrough. He’s played just under 350 career matches and he’ll add a lot of maturity and quality to our squad.

“He is capable of playing in a number of different positions which will be really helpful for us and really important in a league as demanding as the Championship.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad