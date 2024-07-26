Ex-Sunderland and Man Utd man agrees short-term loan deal with Championship club after interesting transfer
Former Sunderland player Paddy McNair has signed for Championship club West Brom on loan after joining MLS side San Diego.
The 29-year-old became a free agent in June when his contract expired at Middlesbrough, where he spent six seasons and made 219 appearances. McNair has now signed a three-year deal at San Diego but has been loaned out to West Brom until December 31.
“West Bromwich Albion is a very good club and one I’ve always admired,” McNair told the club’s website. “I know a lot of lads who have played here in the past and they’ve all said good things about it. I’m really happy to be here.
“I’ve played in the Championship for the last seven years so I’ve got a lot of experience in this division.”
Baggies boss Coach Carlos Corberan added: “He is a player who has a lot of experience in this league with Sunderland and Middlesbrough. He’s played just under 350 career matches and he’ll add a lot of maturity and quality to our squad.
“He is capable of playing in a number of different positions which will be really helpful for us and really important in a league as demanding as the Championship.”
McNair spent two years at Sunderland after joining the club from Manchester United in 2016, yet his spell at the Stadium of Light was blighted by injury setbacks. McNair has also been capped 49 times by Northern Ireland.
