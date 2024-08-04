The latest transfer talk from across the Championship.

Leeds United are reportedly considering a move for Liverpool youngster Bobby Clark after confirming the sale of key forward Crysencio Summerville.

The former Netherlands Under-21 international has been the subject of transfer speculation throughout the summer after the Whites failed to secure an immediate return to the Premier League following their Championship play-off final defeat against Southampton. The likes of Newcastle United, Paris Saint-Germain and Brighton and Hove Albion were all linked with Summerville but it was West Ham United that won the race for his services after they completed a reported £25m deal over the weekend.

With thoughts now turning towards potential replacements for the winger and reinforcements to Daniel Farke’s squad, Football Insider have reported the Whites have ‘registered an interest’ in taking former Newcastle United academy star Clark on a season-long loan. The 19-year-old made 12 senior appearances for the Reds last season and came off the bench in their Carabao Cup Final win against Chelsea.

Speaking about Clark after the youngster netted in a 6-1 Europa League win against Sparta Prague, former Reds boss Jurgen Klopp said: “He played incredible. But the steps the boy made, he and again Quansah. It’s really, really good. It’s so nice we had such a difficult situation with the injuries and then the boys stepped in and took their chances - it’s exceptional. Really happy about that.”

Leeds are now said to be the latest Championship club to express an interest in taking Clark on loan after Sheffield United and Norwich City also described as ‘keen’ on a move for the young midfielder. The report also suggests Austrian club RB Salzburg have ‘opened talks’ over a possible permanent deal for Clark.

Former Blades star reveals Rangers ‘dream’

Former Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers midfielder John Fleck is using Rangers’ Auchenhowie training centre to maintain his fitness as he looks for a new club.

The five-times capped Scotland international made four Premier League appearances for the Blades last season before making a free transfer switch to Ewood Park on the final day of the January transfer window. However, an injury limited Fleck to just one appearance before the end of the season when he was released at the end of his contract. With his future up in the air amid interest from clubs in England and Europe, Fleck has admitted returning to Rangers 12 years after his departure would be a dream and described the Ibrox club as ‘engrained in his heart’.

John Fleck of Sheffield United | Getty Images

He told the Daily Record: “Do I have unfinished business with the club? That’s not for me to say. My aim now is carve out something special in my career and there are options, I have offers in Europe and England and I now need to find the right club to kick things on. I’ve always said it would be a dream of mine to come back to Rangers and nothing changes in that regard. I said that If that chance came further down the line to come back then I’d love it to be honest. Who wouldn’t. This is Glasgow Rangers we are talking about, a club which is engrained in my heart.”