Tommy Conway of Bristol City. | Getty Images

Latest news and rumours from around the Championship regarding Sunderland’s rivals

Sunderland are preparing for the start of the new season under new boss Regis Le Bris. They have delved into the market to bring in the likes of Alan Browne and Ian Poveda so far this summer to bolster their ranks.

They have the chance to bring in some more new faces over the coming weeks. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around the Championship...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper eyed

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As per The Star, Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Pierce Charles is wanted by League One new boys Crawley Town on loan. The Owls have a decision to make about what to do with the stopper.

Charles, who is 19-years-old, is highly-rated by the South Yorkshire outfit but won’t be their number one in the upcoming campaign following the additions of James Beadle and Ben Hamer. Therefore, a temporary exit may be ideal for him.

The Northern Ireland youth intrnational moved to Hillsborough in 2021 after a spell at Manchester City. He has since made two senior appearances. His brother, Shea, is on the books at Southampton.

Crawley Town were promoted from League Two last term after winning the play-off final against Crewe Alexandra at Wembley. They could see Charles as someone to compete for their number one spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley eye attacker

Burnley are keen on a move for Bristol City attacker Tommy Conway and could use Scott Twine and Luke McNally as part of a potential deal to lure the Scotland international to Turf Moor, as per a report by BristolLive. The Clarets are eyeing an immediate promotion back to the Premier League following their recent relegation along with Luton Town and Sheffield United.

Conway may have been identified by their new boss Scott Parker as someone to sharpen their frontline. He is expected to head out the Ashton Gate exit door in the near future.

The 21-year-old is also on the radar of Middlesbrough. He has played 92 games for the Robins to date and has scored 25 goals, as well as having loan spells away at Yate Town and Bath City in non-league in the past to get some experience.

Portsmouth defender latest

Portsmouth are in talks with recent trialist Jamal Baptiste over a move. He has been at West Ham and Manchester City in the past and is a free agent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Mousinho has shared this latest update, as per The News: “Jamal was on trial up until Saturday [last week]. We are still in talks, but at the moment he hasn’t been training with us this week.

“Quite possibly he could come back, but I think Jamal has some other options, so it’s about weighing all those up. I thought he did really well, well enough for us to still be interested, but there’s a lot of factors in play with that and potentially other clubs in terms of what we are looking at in that department. We’ve got to assess all the options there. I thought he did pretty well.”