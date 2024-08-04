Sunderland concluded two transfer deals in the days leading up to the Marseille game on Saturday

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland’s pre-season came to an end on Saturday with two transfer deals completed in the days leading up to the game.

Marseille went 1-0 up in the first half through Faris Moumbagna at Valley Parade on Saturday after Dan Neil lost the ball in the middle of the park. Sunderland hit back after the break after Dennis Cirkin headed home Patrick Roberts’ superb cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Half-time substitute Ismael Kone restored Marseille’s lead on the 50-minute mark with a superb finish after Ruben Blanco produced a stunning save to deny Roberts. Nazariy Rusyn, on for Eliezer Mayenda, then won Sunderland a penalty which was dispatched by fellow substitute Adil Aouchiche, who had replaced Jobe. The game finished 2-2.

Leading up to the game, Sunderland concluded a deal for goalkeeper Blondy Nna Noukeu after a successful trial period with the club. The former Stoke City man was present at Valley Parade after his deal.

Noukeu joined up with the senior group on the eve of pre-season and has been working with the first-team goalkeepers ever since, making a couple of appearances in friendlies. He has now put pen to paper on a two-year deal, with the club holding the option of a third year.

Noukeu completes Sunderland’s senior goalkeeping group for the season ahead and will compete for minutes alongside Simon Moore and established first-choice Anthony Patterson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In other news, Sunderland youngster Oli Bainbridge could be set to make his senior debut at Celtic Park this weekend after completing a season-long loan switch to Kilmarnock.

Bainbridge will take his first steps in senior football in the Scottish Premiership after a superb campaign with Sunderland’s under-21s side last season as they reached the Premier League 2 final.

His form earned a call-up to the senior squad for a clash with Southampton earlier this year and U21s boss Graeme Murty said the move was a great opportunity for the 19-year-old. Bainbridge signed his first professional contract last summer and is highly rated at the club.

“This is a great experience for Ollie and we want to thank Kilmarnock for recognising his progress, especially during the success of last season,” Murty said.

“We hope he goes up there and maximises the opportunity in which is a great move for his career path."