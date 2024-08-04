Sunderland brought their pre-season campaign to a close at Valley Parade on Saturday

Sunderland concluded their pre-season campaign with a 2-2 draw against Marseille on Saturday.

Here's Phil Smith's key thoughts from the game and as the new season now draws onto the horizon...

Encouraging signs after midweek frustration

After the disappointment of Tuesday night, this game probably offered a better insight of where Sunderland are at ahead of the campaign beginning against Cardiff. Le Bris named the XI which is almost certain to start against the Bluebirds and they produced an encouraging performance against a strong Marseille side missing only a couple of their regulars.

There were moments when Roberto De Zerbi's side really opened up Sunderland with their speed and quality, but they traded chances throughout and the Black Cats were very much worthy of their draw. They were brave in their pressing and created chances that way, while many of their players looked comfortable against their opposite number. Though he did err for Marseille's opening goal, the quality of Dan Neil's passing at times underlined why many think he's on the cusp of going to another level this season.

What's so interesting about this team is that by and large, it's very similar to the core of the side that finished the last campaign. Sunderland's view has always been that with players fit and focused and bolstered by a couple of quality additions, they'll recapture the form that saw them play as top-six contenders for a year under Tony Mowbray. Continuity and stability in the team is also seen as a big positive when other clubs have gone through significant turnover, often because of financial fair play concerns. Some concerned fans would say that might prove to be very naive, particularly if the lack of goalscoring strikers is not addressed. This performance would suggest that the truth is somewhere in the middle. There is real quality in this Sunderland side but it still needs additions if the squad is to realise its potential.

Most encouraging was that against a top-quality opponent, Sunderland opted to get on the front foot rather than producing the kind of passive display we saw too often towards the end of last season. That can give us some real hope of having a team that is good to watch this season at the very least.

Positive impact from the bench

There was little surprise when the team sheet dropped an hour before kick off and six days out from the new campaign, we can make a very strong guess as to the team Le Bris will pick to start the season. With five substitutions to choose from, though, it's also incredibly important that the head coach has players who can impact the game raring to go.

While there may be some frustration that they don't look like being in the starting XI to begin with, it's vitally important that the likes of Adil Aouchiche and Nazariy Rusyn can make an impact in the latter stages. After frustrating performances against Bradford (albeit Aouchiche produced an excellent assist), both looked at it when brought on here. Romaine Mundle's pre-season campaign, meanwhile, means he currently looks like Le Bris' most dangerous weapon from the bench.

Roberts looks back to his best

At the end of Sunderland's pre-season camp in Spain, Le Bris was asked about Patrick Roberts and his progress. Injuries had made it a frustrating second half of the campaign last time out and getting him back firing was always going to be crucial to Sunderland's hopes this time around. Le Bris said he was very happy with Roberts' conditioning and that the key now was to start adding goal contributions.

Well since then he has assisted Jack Clarke's winner at Blackpool and Dennis Cirkin's equaliser against Marseille, while looking like a real goal threat himself. Much of Sunderland's best play actually came down his right flank here, making the team far less dependent on Clarke for attacking threat. A fit and confident Roberts has the potential to be a bit of a game changer for Sunderland after the attacking issues which played such a big part in their campaign unravelling last season. His form is arguably the biggest positive to come out of pre season - now to deliver when the Championship football begins.

Le Bris' verdict

Le Bris seems happy with the progress of his side, praising their mindset and willingness to learn. It was interesting to hear him reflect on the game afterwards, though, and pick out a couple of key areas where he wants to see improvement. The head coach still feels his side aren't being ruthless enough when they win back possession, and says he will work on trying to be quicker and more direct when they counterattack. He also explained how he feels they can improve significantly when playing out from the goalkeeper against a high press from the opposition. Le Bris has tried a variety of approaches against different styles of opponents from pre season but this display was the closest to the vision he outlined at his first press conference. There's still a lot of work to do but you can start to see the vision coming together.