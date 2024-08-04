Sunderland concluded their pre-season campaign with a 2-2 draw against Marseille on Saturday afternoon

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regis Le Bris says he is pleased with Sunderland's progress ahead of the Championship campaign starting next weekend but insists there is much improvement to come.

The Black Cats ended their pre-season campaign with a 2-2 draw against Marseille, producing an encouraging display against the Ligue 1 side who are expected to have a strong season under former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi. Le Bris says he is seeing signs of improvement from his players but has identified a couple of key areas he wants to work on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Le Bris said: "It was better. The opponent was very different and the problems very different. I think the team struggled at the beginning to understand how to press and recover the ball. They like to keep the ball, attract the opposition into the central corridor so that they can then attack you in behind. So sometimes we succeeded, sometimes it was more difficult but in the end I think the team played well.

"In possession, we need to improve many things because I think we had many opportunities to counterattack quicker. When we recovered the ball in midfield they were unbalanced and I think it's important we convert these. We couldn't quite find the last pass today, the last decision was not quite good enough, so we need to improve this for sure. Also, the start from our goalkeeper against high pressure - we can improve this as well. We won't have many games like that during the Championship but it was a really good exercise for us putting in our game model. There were mistakes, for sure, but the intention was good and we will improve and learn a lot from it.

"The whole team has a good mindset, really. I like the way they are working together and the way they want to play together. It is not perfect, for sure, but the energy is very good and this is the most important thing at the moment. Then the Championship will start and we know our first goal is to win."

Le Bris also offered a brief update on the club's search for additions to the backroom staff, saying that the search was ongoing and that he was happy working with the existing group in the interim period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the moment, it is the same answer as to the questions about the recruitment of the players," he said.

"The idea is the same, we are looking with the idea to improve this part of the club if we can find someone who can improve the team. If we can, let's go. If not, we have a good team."