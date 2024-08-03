Regis Le Bris has issued a transfer update after the club’s final pre-season friendly

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regis Le Bris says Sunderland’s work to sign a new striker is ongoing and admitted that Eliezer Mayenda needs support for the long Championship season.

Mayenda is in pole position to start against Cardiff City next weekend having started against Marseille in the club’s final pre-season friendly, which ended in a 2-2 draw. The 19-year-old has had a good pre-season campaign and Le Bris is pleased with his potential, but says the club are well aware of the need for reinforcements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his post-match press conference, the Sunderland head coach also confirmed that Elliot Embleton could leave the club amid interest from Blackpool. Embleton was left out of the squad on Saturday. Pierre Ekwah is due to return to training on Sunday and should be in contention for the start of the season, he also confirmed.

He’s everything he said about the transfer situation...

Are you hoping you can get one or two in before the first game of the season?

I don't know. It's possible but I explained before, I work with this team. The work from recruitment is there but I will work with these players and I think they've improved this summer so we'll keep going.

Are you happy taking this team into the campaign?

Yes. Of course, The coach always wants a better team. I think our job is to be focused on the pitch with the players we have in the dressing room and not other ones.

Pierre Ekwah wasn’t involved again today, what’s the latest on his situation?

He will train tomorrow so he will be available as soon as possible.

And Elliot Embleton? Could he move to Blackpool?

Yes, it's possible.

How pleased are you with Eliezer Mayenda’s progress and what role could he play this season?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He's a very young player. Now he has a free position so he can play with the team and experience many situations, so it's good for him.

I'm not sure he's able to fulfil this position for a whole season with our team and ambitions, it might be too much for him. But every experience will be useful for him and he can have an impact.

We are working on it, it's a process and the transfer window is complex. I spoke to a friend from Marseille, they are searching for a striker, it's the same for everyone.