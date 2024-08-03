Sunderland concluded their pre-season programme in a friendly with Marseille

Sunderland ended their pre-season programme with a 2-2 draw against Roberto De Zerbi’s Marseille.

The Black Cats twice fought back to level the scores, with Dennis Cirkin and substitute Adil Aouchiche on the scoresheet. Here’s the story of the game and it’s key talking points from a Sunderland perspective...

CARDIFF SIDE ALL BUT LOCKED IN

As expected, Regis Le Bris picked a strong side and it’s hard to see any changes for Cardiff City next Saturday. A new arrival could of course force their way into the reckoning between now and then but there would at this stage be a question of match fitness.

Aji Alese’s selection was a boost after his minor injury scare at Blackpool, while Eliezer Mayenda and Alan Browne were again selected. The only disappointment was that despite travelling with the team, there was no place in the squad for Ian Poveda who is still working his fitness up to the required level having arrived late in the pre-season programme.

SUNDERLAND SET THEIR STALL OUT

As expected, Roberto De Zerbi’s Marseille were playing out from the back right from the opening moments of the game and Sunderland’s response was to press as aggressively as we have seen under Regis Le Bris over the course of pre season. from goal kicks they had their forward line and midfield right on top of the Marseille back line, and it led to some decent openings early on.

Roberts, lively throughout the half, found Jobe in a promising position on the edge of the box and though the best option was perhaps to try and slide in Clarke, his effort on his weaker foot ended up being comfortably saved by Ruben Blanco. Roberts then carved out a good shooting opportunity for himself just inside the box, but fired over the bar.

Marseille were having their moments too, their risk-reward approach leading to chances for Kondogbia and Harit. Both missed the target in what was an end-to-end contest early on.

BLACK CATS CONTINUE TO IMPRESS - BUT ONE ERROR COSTS THEM DEAR

Sunderland’s high press was continuing to find them joy, Roberts flashing an excellent free kick just over the bar when Hume won the ball 25 yards from goal and was cynically brought down to snuff out any threat of a counter. Hume then drove an effort over the bar from range after Neil pounced to win the ball in midfield and spark a quick break.

The Black Cats were just about having the better of the game but they were ruthlessly picked off when Neil was robbed of possession in midfield, Marseille breaking rapidly and with precision in their pressing. They worked the ball out to Moumbagna on the overlap and his composed finish to the far corner left Patterson with no chance.

Both sides continued to trade chances towards the end of the half, Roberts going closer still when some excellent midfield play from Neil saw him receive the ball on the edge of the box. The winger did everything right in cutting inside to get the shot away, but his effort dropped just inches wide of the far post. Moments before Sunderland had been indebted to Patterson when his outstretched boot took the ball of Moumbagna just as he prepared to round the goalkeeper and double his tally.

Sunderland were behind and at times had been opened up by a good Marseille side, but they had also shown some real promise in general play.

STEADY START TO THE SECOND HALF PAYS OFF - BEFORE MARSEILLE HIT BACK

Sunderland continued with their high pressing at the start of the second half and with just a little more quality in the final third, they soon were able to turn their positive play into a goal. It started with good work from Neil, who again got away from his marker to find Roberts in space on the right. His cross was inch perfect, and it was Dennis Cirkin who rose highest to nod past the goalkeeper.

Sunderland looked to press home their advantage and were unlucky not to do so - Browne having an effort deflected wide after Jobe did well to escape his marker near the byline. Roberts then drew a stunning save from Blanco as he curled an effort towards the far corner from the edge of the box, the goalkeeper just getting his fingertips to the effort and turning it wide. From the following corner the ball fell kindly for Cirkin, only a slightly poor connection denying him from doubling his tally.

Sunderland were completely on top, but were again caught out as Trai Hume lost possession. Half-time substitute Ismael Kone, who has recently joined from Watford, carried the ball all the way into the box before curling a brilliant effort beyond Patterson’s outstretched hand. It was completely against the run of play but a reminder of football’s fine margins.

SUNDERLAND’S PERSISTENCE PAY OFF

The Black Cats continued to push forward and were inches away from an equaliser when Jack Clarke’s brilliant footwork opened up an shooting opportunity, his effort beating the goalkeeper but cracking off the far post. Sunderland were fortunate that Anthony Patterson made two very strong reflex saves in quick succession to keep his side in the game, and they were level with less than ten minutes to play as a raft of substitutes by Le Bris paid off.

Hume chipped a lofted pass into a dangerous area and Nazariy Rusyn did well, beating the goalkeeper to the ball and drawing a foul. Substitute Adil Aouchiche sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to emphatically level the scores. Sunderland then should have stolen it, substitute Hjelde heading straight at the goalkeeper when he met a cross unmarked from close range.

A STRONG END TO PRE-SEASON

You never quite know what to expect on opening day but this performance will send Sunderland to South Wales with confidence. They competed well against a strong opponent and most encouragingly for fans, created a lot of chances and got bodies into the box throughout.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, O’Nien, Alese, Cirkin (Hjelde, 82); Neil, Browne (Rigg, 72); Roberts (Ba, 79), Jobe (Aouchiche, 79) , Clarke (Mundle, 72); Mayenda (Rusyn, 79)

Subs: Moore, Hjelde, Johnson