Aji Alese was passed fit to face Marseille in Sunderland's final pre-season friendly at Valley Parade on Saturday afternoon. The two clubs are commemorating former Marseille owner Robert Louis-Dreyfus, father of Kyril, in the 15th year since his death.

The game was Regis Le Bris' final opportunity to work on his plans for the Championship opener against Cardiff City and he has named a suitably strong side as a result. Alese's selection was a major boost as he is in line to play alongside Luke O'Nien amid Dan Ballard's ongoing injury, but had been withdrawn as a precaution at halftime last Saturday after reporting some discomfort in his thigh.

Eliezer Mayenda was named up front, with the 19-year-old now in pole position to start in South Wales on opening day next week. In the other significant selection ahead of that game, Alan Browne was handed another chance to impress alongside Dan Neil in midfield.

Marseille went 1-0 up in the first half through Faris Moumbagna and Neil lost the ball in the middle of the park. Sunderland hit back after the break after Dennis Cirkin headed home Patrick Roberts’ superb cross.

Half-time substitute Ismael Kone restored Marseille’s lead on the 50-minute mark with a superb finish after Ruben Blanco produced a stunning save to deny Roberts. Nazariy Rusyn, on for Mayenda, then won Sunderland a penalty which was dispatched by fellow substitute Adil Aouchiche, who had replaced Jobe. The game finished 2-2.

Here, we take a look at how Phil Smith rated every Sunderland player against Marseille at Valley Parade:

Anthony Patterson Got away with a loose pass early on but was strong throughout, with one vital intervention to prevent Moumbagna scoring late in the first half. Two quick reflex saves then kept his side in it before they levelled later on. 7

Trai Hume Started strongly. Lost the ball for Marseille's second goal but made amends with a good pass from which substitute Rusyn won the penalty. 6

Dennis Cirkin A real tonic to see him popping up again in the box. A very good header that left the goalkeeper with no chance. Still building his sharpness but signs are good. 6