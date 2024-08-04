Sunderland concluded their pre-season campaign with a 2-2 draw against Marseille on Saturday

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland concluded their pre-season programme with a 2-2 draw against Marseille on Saturday afternoon.

Here, Phil Smith brings you up to speed with the moments you may have missed away from the main action on the pitch...

KYRIL LOUIS-DREYFUS’ PRE-MATCH MESSAGE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This friendly was held to commemorate Robert Louis-Dreyfus, former Chairman of Marseille and father of Kyril, in the fifteenth year since his death. Before the game, the Sunderland Chairman spoke to club media to outline how the match fulfilled the ambition he has had ever since taking over on Wearside of bringing the two clubs together. Louis-Dreyfus also made clear that it was the perfect game for this young Sunderland squad to test themselves against top-level opposition, and while frustrated that the work permit process had delayed his appointment, spoke of his quiet confidence that he club is ready for a positive campaign under Régis Le Bris.

"It's been a very hectic period since Regis arrived, because unfortunately he only arrived five or six weeks ago," Louis-Dreyfus said.

"What I will say is ever since he's come in, him and the team have been working tirelessly to get us ready for this season. I think that we all feel quite confident that we're going to be ready for Cardiff and hopefully we can have a great year together."

ELLIOT EMBLETON NEARING A SUNDERLAND EXIT

After not naming him in the squad at Blackpool last Saturday, Régis Le Bris suggested that Elliot Embleton's exit from the club should not be assumed. Embleton played 90 minutes against Bradford in midweek, a significant milestone in his long-term recovery from injury issues, but was left out of the squad again on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Afterwards Le Bris was far more direct, confirming that his departure was possible and given his lack of presence in the squad (with Ian Poveda still to be added to the mix somewhere done the line), it now feels fair to say that it is likely to happen before the end of the window. Embleton has one year left on his current contract, and Sunderland look to be prepared to sanction his departure as they feel his game time is likely to be squeezed on Wearside. Blackpool lead the race, but it would be no surprise if news of his availability sparks interest from other clubs. The kind of quality Embleton can produce in the final third is a rare commodity and will be very much in demand.

COULD PEMBELE ALSO DEPART?

Also not named in the squad here was Timothee Pembele. Both Zak Johnson and Leo Hjelde were preferred in the matchday 20 and while that makes sense given both can offer cover in central defence as well as in the full back positions, it does suggest that Pembele is struggling to force his way into the reckoning under Le Bris. Some movement in the defensive positions before the end of the transfer window therefore has to be considered a possibility, particularly as Johnson himself is keen to get out on loan if he isn't going to play regularly at Sunderland.

INJURY UPDATE

Pierre Ekwah's absence continued at Blackpool, with the back injury that he sustained against Nottingham Forest in Spain proving more troublesome than had initially been anticipated. However, there was a significant update from Le Bris after the game as he confirmed that the midfielder would return to training today and therefore should soon be back in contention. Whether the transfer interest in him accelerates before the end of the window remains to be seen.

Disappointingly, there was also no debut for Ian Poveda as Sunderland continue to build his fitness away from match action. It’s an understandable approach to ensure he can have a major impact across the whole season, particularly given his injury issue at the end of the last campaign. It also means he looks unlikely to feature significantly against Cardiff next weekend.

STRIKER DEVELOPMENTS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Away from the action at Valley Parade, the search for a new striker on Wearside continued to dominate the headlines. Caen striker Alexandre Mendy released a statement to french outlet Foot Mercato confirming he still wished to leave for Sunderland despite a recent Kylian Mbappe-led takeover of the club. At Hillsborough, Sheffield Wednesday head coach Danny Rohl confirmed that the club were in a battle to sign Ike Ugbo but said that he felt the Owls were slightly in front in the race. That's broadly how it's seen on Wearside, too. It remains the most important bit of business for Sunderland to do this summer and clearly there is still much work to be done.

AN INTERESTED SPECTATOR

There was a very interested spectator alongside Sunderland's ownership group and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman. Jude Bellingham sat with his family as Jobe steps up preparations for the new campaign under Le Bris. For the delighted locals who had come to check out the game, it was an added bonus. The England star signed plenty of autographs and made the day of many present with waves and the odd photograph.