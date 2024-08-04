The Sunderland, Sheffield United and Leeds United-linked winger is “in talks” with a Championship rival

Hull City are “in talks” with FC Basel over a deal to bring Sunderland-linked winger Liam Millar to the club.

The 24-year-old ex-Liverpool man impressed on loan at Preston last season and has been on Sunderland’s radar, with a year left on his contract at Swiss club Basel. Sheffield United and Leeds have also been credited with interest in Millar over recent months, while the player has recently returned from the Copa America, where he made six appearances for Canada.

Transfer reporter Darren Witcoop has now provided an update regarding Millar on X. He said: “Hull remain in talks over a deal with FC Basel for winger Liam Millar and with Leicester for wideman Kasey McAteer. Hull face competition from a number of Championship clubs for the pair.”

When asked about returning to England back in March, Millar said: "I had something to prove, in my opinion, in England. I left Liverpool and I always wanted to come back and prove I was good enough to play in the. Championship. And hopefully, I can prove one day that I'm good enough to play in the Premier League.

"In Switzerland, it was difficult for me sometimes off the field - with the language and not being near my family. My mom, my dad, my brother, my sister. And all that kind of stuff. So, being in England, being back in the northwest where they all live, really helps. I think the stuff off the pitch really carries on to the pitch and it really helps me to play well."