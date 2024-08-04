Sunderland’s Championship rivals have turned a healthy profit after the £25million deal was confirmed

Leeds United turned a £23.7million profit on Crysencio Summerville after the Dutch winger’s sale to West Ham this weekend.

The 22-year-old attacker has signed a five-year deal at London Stadium with the option of a further year after an impressive 2023-24 season.

Summerville made 89 appearances and scored 25 goals in all competitions for Leeds after joining them from Feyenoord in a £1.3millon in 2020. West Ham have purchased the player for a reported £25million plus add-ons, meaning Leeds United have netted at least £23.7million.

"It's the perfect next step for my career," said Summerville. "I'm here to help write more history and I'd love to help West Ham get back into Europe."

"I spoke to the head coach and he convinced me that I could make an impact, and help achieve success in the new season. I had the feeling that this is the best place for me to continue developing as a player, and to push my potential as much as possible."