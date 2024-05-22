Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reims president Jean-Pierre Caillot has been discussing Will Still’s sudden departure from the Ligue 1 club.

Still left the French side by mutual consent earlier this month, three games before the end of the Ligue 1 season. The 31-year-old was a candidate to take charge at Sunderland back in December, yet the Black Cats would have been required to pay a large compensation fee, while Norwich have also been linked with him following David Wagner’s sacking.

After taking charge of Reims at the end 2022, Still oversaw a 19-match unbeaten run and led the club to an 11th-place finish in Ligue 1. Reims then made an impressive start to the 2023/24 campaign but slipped to 11th before Still’s departure, winning just one of their last eight league games under the coach.

While reflecting on the season during an interview for France Bleu, Caillot said: “Will Still, it’s a very beautiful story, a very beautiful meeting. He matched the profile we wanted. But then, it’s a bit of a risk when you take on young people.

“Here, at Stade de Reims, we give young people a chance at all levels, whether players or staff, and when we have young people, we have to accept at times that they make mistakes.

“I think that the ‘Will Still effect’ meant that there were a lot of communications from him, a lot of requests. A more experienced coach would have protected himself more, and he went from being a nice guy with a fresh air, to someone who was a little lost in his communication and this was felt in his management of the team.”

Asked if the decision to part company with Still was down to results, Caillot referenced the head coach’s last game in charge which the club lost 4-1 in a home match against Clermont Foot.

“For six months, we could see that it was not the Will Still that we had chosen for over a year now, that things had changed,” Caillot replied. “It was hard to imagine how the story could continue.

“I am not at the origin of his departure, I am rather at his conclusion. After the Clermont match he said to me: ‘I have no more words, I don't know how to do it anymore.’

“He asked me for an interview with his agent and his dad. Following this interview, which was carried out in complete serenity, we came to the conclusion that we had to know how to stop the story and everyone was very fair on their part.”

It was then decided Still would leave the club, despite having a year left on his Reims contract.

“Economically, it was a whitewash for everyone which allowed them to part ways with good friends, which will allow them to focus on another project, which I sincerely hope for them,” added Clermont.