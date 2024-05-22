Sunderland have seen several players leave the club over the last two transfer windows – but how have they fared since?
The Black Cats have predominantly signed younger players who have potential to improve in recent years, which has meant selling some more experienced members of the squad. Here are the 17 players who have left Sunderland over the last year, on loan and permanently, and how they have fared since:
1. Lynden Gooch (Stoke)
Gooch made 31 Championship appearances for Stoke during the 2023/24 season, playing in several different positions. The 28-year-old has missed the end of the campaign due to a hamstring injury, though, returning to the bench for their final match. Photo: Nathan Stirk
2. Danny Batth (Norwich)
It's been confirmed Batth will leave Norwich at the end of his contract this summer, after just a year at the club. The 33-year-old centre-back made just 16 Championship appearances for the Canaries. Photo: Richard Heathcote
3. Ross Stewart (Southampton)
Stewart has made just four senior appearances for Southampton since joining the Saints last summer. After recovering from an Achilles injury, the 27-year-old suffered another setback in November but made his return, off the bench, in the first leg of the play-offs against West Brom. Photo: Dan Mullan
4. Isaac Lihadji (Al-Duhail SC)
Lihadji hasn’t always been a regular starter for Qatari side Al-Duhail SC, after joining the club last August. The 22-year-old winger has made 18 league appearances, scoring once for a side in midtable. Photo: Srdjan Stevanovic