Ross Stewart coming off the bench for Southampton. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Sunderland transfers: How club's last 17 departures have fared - including Leeds, Man Utd and Stoke men

By Joe Nicholson
Published 22nd May 2024, 12:30 BST
How SAFC's 17 most recent departures have fared since leaving the club over the last two transfer windows.

Sunderland have seen several players leave the club over the last two transfer windows – but how have they fared since?

The Black Cats have predominantly signed younger players who have potential to improve in recent years, which has meant selling some more experienced members of the squad. Here are the 17 players who have left Sunderland over the last year, on loan and permanently, and how they have fared since:

Gooch made 31 Championship appearances for Stoke during the 2023/24 season, playing in several different positions. The 28-year-old has missed the end of the campaign due to a hamstring injury, though, returning to the bench for their final match.

1. Lynden Gooch (Stoke)

Photo: Nathan Stirk

It's been confirmed Batth will leave Norwich at the end of his contract this summer, after just a year at the club. The 33-year-old centre-back made just 16 Championship appearances for the Canaries.

2. Danny Batth (Norwich)

Photo: Richard Heathcote

Stewart has made just four senior appearances for Southampton since joining the Saints last summer. After recovering from an Achilles injury, the 27-year-old suffered another setback in November but made his return, off the bench, in the first leg of the play-offs against West Brom.

3. Ross Stewart (Southampton)

Photo: Dan Mullan

Lihadji hasn’t always been a regular starter for Qatari side Al-Duhail SC, after joining the club last August. The 22-year-old winger has made 18 league appearances, scoring once for a side in midtable.

4. Isaac Lihadji (Al-Duhail SC)

Photo: Srdjan Stevanovic

