Norwich City are searching for a new head coach after sacking David Wagner following their play-off defeat against Leeds United.

Will Still is one of the early favourites to take charge of Norwich following David Wagner’s sacking at Carrow Road.

Still was a contender to take charge at Sunderland when Tony Mowbray left the Stadium of Light last year, and is now out of work after leaving French club Reims this month. It’s unclear if the 31-year-old remains a leading candidate to take charge on Wearside, while he has expressed a desire to manage in England.

Norwich’s sporting director Ben Knapper is said to have a good relationship with Still, following the former’s spell at Arsenal working as the club’s loan manager. During that spell, the Gunners sent striker Folarin Balogun on loan to Reims, meaning Still and Knapper were in close communication.

Wagner was sacked a day after Norwich’s 4-0 defeat against Leeds in the second leg of the play-offs at Elland Road. In a club statement, Knapper said Norwich ‘will now work and continue our due diligence with the view of making an appointment in the near future.’