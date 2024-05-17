Jobe Bellingham and Jack Clarke playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDJobe Bellingham and Jack Clarke playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Jobe Bellingham and Jack Clarke playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

The 29 Sunderland players under contract for 2024/25 season as club announces first-team departures: Gallery

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 17th May 2024, 12:00 BST
Sunderland are preparing for the 2024/25 season after it was announced several senior and academy players will leave the club.

Sunderland’s season came to an end two weeks ago - yet plans are already being made for the next campaign.

The Black Cats have announced that several senior and academy players will leave the club, including captain Corry Evans and Bradley Dack. Sunderland academy graduates Ellis Taylor and Jack Diamond will also depart this summer, while Sunderland still have an option to sign Callum Styles on a permanent deal from Barnsley following his loan spell on Wearside.

With several players also set to return from loan spells, here’s a list of the 29 players who have at least a year left on their Sunderland contracts and when their deals are set to expire:

Embleton signed for Derby on loan at the start of this season but suffered another serious injury setback. After returning to Sunderland, the midfielder then injured his ankle and missed the end of the season. It's hoped he'll be able to return for pre-season.

1. Elliot Embleton - Summer of 2025

Embleton signed for Derby on loan at the start of this season but suffered another serious injury setback. After returning to Sunderland, the midfielder then injured his ankle and missed the end of the season. It's hoped he'll be able to return for pre-season. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
After getting back into Sunderland's starting XI, the 23-year-old full-back suffered another serious injury just before Christmas and is set to be sidelined for the rest of this year.

2. Niall Huggins - Summer of 2025

After getting back into Sunderland's starting XI, the 23-year-old full-back suffered another serious injury just before Christmas and is set to be sidelined for the rest of this year. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Bass signed a three-year deal, with a club option of an additional year, when he joined Sunderland from Portsmouth in 2022. The 25-year-old joined League Two side AFC Wimbledon on loan last summer and is set to return to Wearside.

3. Alex Bass - Summer of 2025

Bass signed a three-year deal, with a club option of an additional year, when he joined Sunderland from Portsmouth in 2022. The 25-year-old joined League Two side AFC Wimbledon on loan last summer and is set to return to Wearside. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Despite interest from Newcastle and Manchester United, Rigg, 16, signed a two-year scholarship contract at Sunderland last year.

4. Chris Rigg - Summer of 2025

Despite interest from Newcastle and Manchester United, Rigg, 16, signed a two-year scholarship contract at Sunderland last year. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandJack DiamondCorry EvansBarnsley