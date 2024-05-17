Sunderland’s season came to an end two weeks ago - yet plans are already being made for the next campaign.

The Black Cats have announced that several senior and academy players will leave the club, including captain Corry Evans and Bradley Dack. Sunderland academy graduates Ellis Taylor and Jack Diamond will also depart this summer, while Sunderland still have an option to sign Callum Styles on a permanent deal from Barnsley following his loan spell on Wearside.

With several players also set to return from loan spells, here’s a list of the 29 players who have at least a year left on their Sunderland contracts and when their deals are set to expire:

1 . Elliot Embleton - Summer of 2025 Embleton signed for Derby on loan at the start of this season but suffered another serious injury setback. After returning to Sunderland, the midfielder then injured his ankle and missed the end of the season. It's hoped he'll be able to return for pre-season.

2 . Niall Huggins - Summer of 2025 After getting back into Sunderland's starting XI, the 23-year-old full-back suffered another serious injury just before Christmas and is set to be sidelined for the rest of this year.

3 . Alex Bass - Summer of 2025 Bass signed a three-year deal, with a club option of an additional year, when he joined Sunderland from Portsmouth in 2022. The 25-year-old joined League Two side AFC Wimbledon on loan last summer and is set to return to Wearside.