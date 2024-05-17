Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland released their retained list at the end of the 2023/24 campaign

While Sunderland fans will have been relieved to see Chris Rigg's name on the club's retained list for next season, the crucial decision over his future this summer is still to be made.

Sunderland very much set their stall out by listing Rigg in the senior section of their retained list, making clear that he is now considered a first-team player and will be next season should he remain at the club. Rigg is on the retained list because he is under contract at the club, having agreed a two-year scholarship deal last summer despite significant interest from some of the biggest clubs in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That contract does have significance because it means that Sunderland are entitled to a fee should Rigg decide to move on this summer. Ultimately, the 16-year-old is entitled to join whichever club he chooses until the moment he signs his first professional contract. Players can sign a pro deal once they have turned 17, which in Rigg's case is in the middle of next month. Sunderland can do nothing to stop his departure but if the club who signs Rigg does not put forward a bid that Sunderland are satisfied with, then the case will go to a tribunal. The fee will be settled by that tribunal, which will take into account factors such as Rigg's numerous first-team appearances and his flourishing youth international career.

Sunderland still hope that Rigg will choose to sign a pro deal on Wearside, having agreed the outline of a deal last summer. Rigg's decision then was that he was better served staying and playing senior football than moving to a top academy where he would almost certainly be limited to U21s action. One year on, that hasn't really changed and after a strong end to the campaign under Mike Dodds, there's every reason to think he can begin the season as a regular in the starting XI. The player himself is known to enjoy life on Wearside and is particularly grateful for the way supporters have taken to him since his introduction to the senior environment 18 months ago.

However, the sheer calibre of clubs who would be interested in signing him means he very obviously faces a dilemma and no decision has yet been made. Manchester United are credited with a strong interest in his signature, but in truth most Premier League clubs would be keen if he was available and some in Europe too - Bayern Munich are known to be amongst his admirers.

Rigg played a key part in Sunderland's U21s making it to the Premier League 2 play-off semi finals by beating West Ham on penalties earlier this week, and now heads off on international duty where he will represent England U17s in European Qualifiers. The big decision will then be made as he turns 17 next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad