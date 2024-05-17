Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have reportedly registered an interest in former Hull boss Liam Rosenior as they continue to search for a new head coach.

Rosenior was surprisingly sacked by Hull earlier this month, despite guiding the Tigers to a seventh-place finish in the Championship. The 39-year-old is said to have turned down an approach from Plymouth since leaving Hull, after Argyle parted company with Ian Foster in April.

According to Football Insider, Rosenior is on the radar of several clubs including Sunderland and Birmingham, who were relegated to League One this season.

Reacting to his exit from Hull, Rosenior said in a statement through the League Managers Association (LMA): “It has been an honour, a joy and a pleasure to lead a football club that I love for the last 18 months.

“I would like to thank every member of staff, every player I worked with, every fan who supported us on the journey, and also to Acun Ilicali and Tan Kesler for believing in me enough to give me the opportunity to manage Hull City.

“I take immense pride in the massive progress and growth of the club in this period, both on and off the pitch, and the small part I played in it. I genuinely hope that the hard work of everybody at the football club continues to move things in an upward trajectory.”

