Sunderland came from behind to beat Plymouth 3-1 at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.

The Black Cats fell a goal behind in the first half when Argyle striker Ryan Hardie broke clear on the counter attack and beat goalkeeper Anthony Patterson with a calm finish. Yet Sunderland responded after the interval, with Pierre Ekwah, Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham getting on the scoresheet.