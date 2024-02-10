Sunderland 3 Plymouth Argyle 1: Highlights after Jobe Bellingham Jack Clarke and Pierre Ekwah goals
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland came from behind to beat Plymouth 3-1 at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.
The Black Cats fell a goal behind in the first half when Argyle striker Ryan Hardie broke clear on the counter attack and beat goalkeeper Anthony Patterson with a calm finish. Yet Sunderland responded after the interval, with Pierre Ekwah, Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham getting on the scoresheet.
Here's how the game played out:
Sunderland vs Plymouth
LIVE: Plymouth 1 (Hardie, 39) Sunderland 3 (Ekwah, 52) (Clarke, 59) (Bellingham, 67)
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Hjelde, Neil, Ekwah (Bellingham, 65), Roberts (Mundle, 69), Ba (Rigg, 65), Clarke, Rusyn (Aouchiche, 88)
Subs: Bishop, Seelt, Pembele, Rigg, Mundle, Aouchiche, Bellingham, Burstow, Hemir
Plymouth XI: Hazard, Phillips, Gibson, Galloway, Mumba (Sousa, 72), Gyabi, Forshaw, Devine (Waine, 77), Miller (Pleguezuelo, 77) (Sorinola, 72), Whittaker, Hardie
Subs: Burton, Sousa, Pleguezuelo, Scarr, Edwards, Randell, Waine, Sorinola, Issaka
Reaction from Beale
FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 3 PLYMOUTH 1
Reaction from the Stadium of Light
90+3' Composed from Neil
Neil does well to intercept a pass on the edge of Sunderland's box and bring the ball forward.
The midfielder has had another fine game this afternoon.
SIX minutes added time
Six minutes added on.
88' Aouchiche on for Sunderland
Aouchiche replaces Rusyn, who receives a standing ovation as he leaves the pitch.
87' Another Plymouth booked
Another yellow card for Plymouth as Sorinola is booked for a late tackle on Neil.
83' Another Bellingham effort
Bellingham looks for his second goal of the match with a low shot from the edge of the box, yet the effort was comfortable for Hazard to save.
77' More Plymouth changes
ON: Pleguezuelo and Waine
OFF: Devine and Phillips
72' Double change for Plymouth
ON: Sousa and Sorinola
OFF: Miller and Mumba