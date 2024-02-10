News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Live

Sunderland 3 Plymouth Argyle 1: Highlights after Jobe Bellingham Jack Clarke and Pierre Ekwah goals

How it played out as Sunderland beat Plymouth 3-1 at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 10th Feb 2024, 09:00 GMT
Updated 10th Feb 2024, 17:32 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sunderland came from behind to beat Plymouth 3-1 at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.

The Black Cats fell a goal behind in the first half when Argyle striker Ryan Hardie broke clear on the counter attack and beat goalkeeper Anthony Patterson with a calm finish. Yet Sunderland responded after the interval, with Pierre Ekwah, Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham getting on the scoresheet.

Here's how the game played out:

Sunderland vs Plymouth

Show new updates
14:08 GMTUpdated 16:46 GMT

LIVE: Plymouth 1 (Hardie, 39) Sunderland 3 (Ekwah, 52) (Clarke, 59) (Bellingham, 67)

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Hjelde, Neil, Ekwah (Bellingham, 65), Roberts (Mundle, 69), Ba (Rigg, 65), Clarke, Rusyn (Aouchiche, 88)

Subs: Bishop, Seelt, Pembele, Rigg, Mundle, Aouchiche, Bellingham, Burstow, Hemir

Plymouth XI: Hazard, Phillips, Gibson, Galloway, Mumba (Sousa, 72), Gyabi, Forshaw, Devine (Waine, 77), Miller (Pleguezuelo, 77) (Sorinola, 72), Whittaker, Hardie

Subs: Burton, Sousa, Pleguezuelo, Scarr, Edwards, Randell, Waine, Sorinola, Issaka

17:32 GMT

Reaction from Beale

16:55 GMT

FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 3 PLYMOUTH 1

Reaction from the Stadium of Light

16:52 GMT

90+3' Composed from Neil

Neil does well to intercept a pass on the edge of Sunderland's box and bring the ball forward.

The midfielder has had another fine game this afternoon.

16:48 GMT

SIX minutes added time

Six minutes added on.

16:46 GMT

88' Aouchiche on for Sunderland

Aouchiche replaces Rusyn, who receives a standing ovation as he leaves the pitch.

16:45 GMT

87' Another Plymouth booked

Another yellow card for Plymouth as Sorinola is booked for a late tackle on Neil.

16:41 GMT

83' Another Bellingham effort

Bellingham looks for his second goal of the match with a low shot from the edge of the box, yet the effort was comfortable for Hazard to save.

16:35 GMT

77' More Plymouth changes

ON: Pleguezuelo and Waine

OFF: Devine and Phillips

16:33 GMT

72' Double change for Plymouth

ON: Sousa and Sorinola

OFF: Miller and Mumba

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:MiddlesbroughLeedsPlymouthFA Cup