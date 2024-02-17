News you can trust since 1873
Birmingham 2 Sunderland 1: Highlights after Jordan James and Koji Miyoshi goals give hosts win at St Andrew's

How it played out as Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Birmingham at St Andrew’s in the Championship.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 17th Feb 2024, 09:00 GMT
Updated 17th Feb 2024, 17:45 GMT
Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Birmingham at St Andrew’s in the Championship.

The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Jack Clarke latched onto a loose pass and scored his 15th goal of the season. Birmingham drew level in the second half, though, when Jordan James eventually converted from close range, before Koji Miyoshi scored the winner 10 minutes from time.

Here's how the game played out:

Birmingham vs Sunderland

14:06 GMTUpdated 16:50 GMT

LIVE: Birmingham 2 (James, 60) (Miyoshi, 80) Sunderland 1 (Clarke, 22)

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Hjelde, Neil, Ekwah, Bellingham, Mundle (Ba, 70), Clarke, Burstow (Rusyn, 70)

Subs: Bishop, Pembele, Seelt, Rigg, Ba, Aouchiche, Kelly, Rusyn, Hemir

Birmingham XI: Ruddy, Drameh, Bielik, Roberts, Laird, Dozzell, Seung-ho (Bacuna, 65), Roberts (Dembele, 65), Miyoshi, James, Stansfield (Jutkiewicz, 90)

Subs: Etheridge, Buchanan, Anderson, Aiwu, Sunjic, Gardner, Bacuna, Dembele, Jutkiewicz

17:01 GMT

FULL-TIME: BIRMINGHAM 2 SUNDERLAND 1

Reaction from St Andrew's

16:52 GMT

90+1' Rusyn shot saved

Rusyn's low shot from the edge of the box is comfortably held by Ruddy.

16:51 GMT

FIVE minutes added time

Five minutes added on

16:50 GMT

90' A late change for Birmingham

ON: Jutkiewicz

OFF: Stansfield

16:47 GMT

87' Hemir on for Sunderland

Hemir replaces Hume for the visitors.

16:42 GMTUpdated 16:49 GMT

83' Hume booked

Now Hume is shown a yellow card for a late tackle.

16:41 GMT

80' Goal Birmingham (Miyoshi)

The hosts lead.

Stansfield's effort deflected off Ballard and into the path of Miyoshi who got in front of Hjelde to convert.

2-1.

16:36 GMT

77' James booked

Now James is shown a yellow card for a foul on Bellingham inside the Birmingham half.

16:34 GMT

74' Ba booked

Ba is booked for a late foul on Drameh.

