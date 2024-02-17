Birmingham 2 Sunderland 1: Highlights after Jordan James and Koji Miyoshi goals give hosts win at St Andrew's
Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Birmingham at St Andrew’s in the Championship.
The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Jack Clarke latched onto a loose pass and scored his 15th goal of the season. Birmingham drew level in the second half, though, when Jordan James eventually converted from close range, before Koji Miyoshi scored the winner 10 minutes from time.
Here's how the game played out:
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Hjelde, Neil, Ekwah, Bellingham, Mundle (Ba, 70), Clarke, Burstow (Rusyn, 70)
Subs: Bishop, Pembele, Seelt, Rigg, Ba, Aouchiche, Kelly, Rusyn, Hemir
Birmingham XI: Ruddy, Drameh, Bielik, Roberts, Laird, Dozzell, Seung-ho (Bacuna, 65), Roberts (Dembele, 65), Miyoshi, James, Stansfield (Jutkiewicz, 90)
Subs: Etheridge, Buchanan, Anderson, Aiwu, Sunjic, Gardner, Bacuna, Dembele, Jutkiewicz
FULL-TIME: BIRMINGHAM 2 SUNDERLAND 1
90+1' Rusyn shot saved
Rusyn's low shot from the edge of the box is comfortably held by Ruddy.
FIVE minutes added time
90' A late change for Birmingham
ON: Jutkiewicz
OFF: Stansfield
87' Hemir on for Sunderland
Hemir replaces Hume for the visitors.
83' Hume booked
Now Hume is shown a yellow card for a late tackle.
80' Goal Birmingham (Miyoshi)
The hosts lead.
Stansfield's effort deflected off Ballard and into the path of Miyoshi who got in front of Hjelde to convert.
2-1.
77' James booked
Now James is shown a yellow card for a foul on Bellingham inside the Birmingham half.
74' Ba booked
Ba is booked for a late foul on Drameh.