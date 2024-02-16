Sunderland AFC news: Team news as Michael Beale gives verdict on Tony Mowbray and Birmingham City
Sunderland are preparing for Saturday's Championship match against Birmingham - and head coach Michael Beale held his pre-match press conference today.
The Black Cats will be looking to bounce back following Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield, which saw Michael Beale’s side drop to 10th in the Championship table. Birmingham, managed by former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray, beat Blackburn 1-0 last time out but remain in a relegation battle.
Here's what was said at the Academy of Light as Beale spoke to the media:
Michael Beale press conference
Beale on Jack Clarke's agent's comments
That's the first time I've heard that. Listen, agents have got a job to do and an agent represents Jack. It's important that he represents Jack in the right way and I'm sure Jack feels he does.
"Jack has already reiterated that he's extremely happy here just last week, so this is going to be an ongoing saga I think until the summer.
"At this moment in time the window is, Jack is here, he's our player, he looks happy to me. Let's just focus on that. Someone has got to pay the money and it has to be the right club for Jack. At this moment, this is the right club for Jack."
Beale on Callum Styles and Romaine Mundle
"On Callum, it was Callum's second full session today so we will have to see. There is a bit of tenderness there. By next week he will be 100 per cent so we will have to see whether he makes the bench and how much he can play.
"He's a bit of an unknown to us in that sense that he's only had a couple of sessions. He's a very good footballer by the way.
"In terms of Romaine, it's a possibility with how the week's one and minutes they've had are going to have to share the minutes this weekend. I think it's fair to say you may see Romaine and Abdoullah sharing some minutes in that position."
Beale on Mowbray knowing the Sunderland players
"I think we'll find out after the game. It's clear that he knows our players. Maybe there will be one or two that have a point to prove to him.
"What I would say is there is a lot of respect for Tony Mowbray here at Sunderland and I think the fans will show that and I think the players will show that to him and the staff who worked with him."
Beale on Birmingham and Tony Mowbray
"Firstly I don't think Tony has anything to prove to the Sunderland fans or people here. I think our fans will show their class, and he didn't get a chance to say goodbye either, so that's natural, and then we'll play the game.
"It's Sunderland vs Birmingham, it's a big game. I think the niceties, which I think should happen, will happen and then it's about us going there and getting a result. Every team in this league has got something to play for.
"The league is relentless. We have one or two lads who are a bit sore. We need to check on one or two this morning in terms of selection. That will give opportunities to one or two others maybe."
Beale on conceding from set-pieces
"In terms of the set-plays, that's where the big issues were the other night. They hit the post and had one off the line off set-plays.
"It's an area we are going to have to improve. I think everyone can see that. The make-up of the team might help us as well in terms of some of the players we maybe pick who are bigger and stronger in those areas.
"It's a matter of everybody's focus and concentration. It's in both boxes as well. We get more corners than we give away and need to be more potent in both boxes."
Beale on Sorba Thomas saying Huddersfield could bully Sunderland
"The first comment we don't like, but we have to take it. If that's what people feel then we are going to have to get rid of that thing.
"If teams are thinking they can run after us and press us and be aggressive, then we have to respond to that for sure.
"It's interesting that teams don't want to play a football match with us, the want to get up and after us. They have probably undersold themselves there, I thought they were decent on the night and went away with the three points."
Beale on Roberts injury
"Since I've come he's not been available much.
"We've lost a big asest and I think you saw at the weekend he was very good, then he came on the other night and created a couple of big moments for us.
"It is a miss but it's a big chance for Romaine to step up now. Abdoullah has played well in that position within the squad I'm sure."
Beale on Roberts
"The scans today show it's the other side of the hamstring to what he did earlier in the season, but it's very similar.
"It's obviously a real sore one for us to take because we tried to manage his minutes. We were managing a calf and then managed to get a hamstring. It's horrible for Paddy an the team to be honest."
