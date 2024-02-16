"Firstly I don't think Tony has anything to prove to the Sunderland fans or people here. I think our fans will show their class, and he didn't get a chance to say goodbye either, so that's natural, and then we'll play the game.

"It's Sunderland vs Birmingham, it's a big game. I think the niceties, which I think should happen, will happen and then it's about us going there and getting a result. Every team in this league has got something to play for.