How it played out as Sunderland under-21s reached the final of Premier League 2 with a dramatic 4-3 win over Reading after extra-time.

Sunderland’s under-21s side came from behind to claim a dramatic 4-3 win over Reading in the semi-finals of Premier League 2 after extra-time.

Trey Ogunsuyi scored a last-gasp winner in the 120th minute when the game appeared to be heading to penalties at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, setting up a final against Tottenham.

It came after Sunderland captain Ellis Taylor had completed his hat-trick in the 99th minute to take the game to extra-time, following quickfire goals from Reading duo Adrian Akande and Matthew Carson which had put the hosts ahead from 2-1 down.

With Chris Rigg away with England’s under-17s squad, Timur Tutierov came into Sunderland’s starting XI, with Graeme Murty’s side controlling large parts of the first half.

After scoring against West Ham to take the game to extra-time in the previous round, Black Cats captain Taylor was on target again in the 11th minute, firing an effort into the top corner after advancing into the Reading box from right-back.

Caden Kelly also stood out in the number 10 position, releasing Tutierov eight minutes later before the latter’s effort was saved by Royals goalkeeper Coniah Boyce-Clarke.

Reading then drew level against the run of play when Matthew Carson’s in-swinging free-kick was headed back across goal by home defender Michael Stickland, allowing striker Jayden Wareham to equalise.

Sunderland responded well, though, as Taylor’s cross was met by Tom Watson, whose low effort was parried out by Boyce-Clarke. Taylor then made Sunderland’s dominance count when he struck another unstoppable shot into the top corner in the 33rd minute to make it 2-1.

Sunderland kept up the pressure after the half-time interval as Oliver Bainbridge’s low cross was inadvertently turned onto his own crossbar by Reading defender Louie Holzman.

Yet the hosts then started to pose more of a threat, particularly from Carson’s set-pieces, as Billie Clarke’s header from a corner was cleared off the line by Kelly.

Reading’s pressure was rewarded, though, with two goals in four minutes as the game was turned on its head. First Akande charged through Sunderland’s disjointed backline before taking the ball around Richardson to score. Three minutes later Sunderland’s Harrison Jones conceded possession before committing a foul, allowing Carson to impressively curl the ball home from the subsequent free-kick.

Yet Sunderland weren’t done, scoring a dramatic equaliser in the ninth minute of stoppage-time. It came when Watson forced a save from Boyce-Clarke following a powerful run down the left, with Taylor (who else) on hand to complete his hat-trick.

The young Black Cats were then given a numerical advantage in extra-time as Jacob Borgnis was shown a second yellow card after pulling back Watson in the 105th minute.

And with penalties looming, Kelly’s free-kick broke to Ogunsuyi, who had led the line tirelessly, before the striker quickly spun and fired the ball past Boyce-Clarke at the death.