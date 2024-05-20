Sunderland’s under-21s side came from behind to claim a dramatic 4-3 win over Reading after extra-time – but how did each player fare for the young Black Cats?

Trey Ogunsuyi scored a last-gasp winner in the 120th minute when the game appeared to be heading to penalties at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, sending Graeme Murty’s side through to the final of Premier League 2 where they’ll face Tottenham.

It came after Sunderland captain Ellis Taylor had completed his hat-trick in the 99th minute to take the game to extra-time, following quickfire goals from Reading duo Adrian Akande and Matthew Carson which had put the hosts ahead from 2-1 down. Jacob Borgnis was also sent off for the hosts in extra-time, with Sunderland eventually making the extra man count.

Here’s how each Sunderland player fared at the Select Car Leasing Stadium:

1 . Adam Richardson - 7 Didn’t have much to do in the first half but did well when coming for a couple of crosses. Left exposed for the second goal and didn’t have a chance when Carson curled home a free-kick for Reading’s third goal. Made an important save in extra-time. 7 Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Ellis Taylor - 10 Scored with two excellent strikes as he regularly provided attacking support from right-back in the first half. Then completed his hat-trick to take the game to extra-time after moving further forward. An unbelievable moment. Was then substituted in extra-time. 10 Photo: Chris Fryatt Photo Sales

3 . Henry Fieldson - 7 Defended well on the whole in the first half but was beaten in the air for Reading’s first goal. Sunderland’s defence came under more pressure from set-pieces in the second half. 7 Photo: Chris Fryatt Photo Sales