League Two club appoint new manager after links with former Sunderland boss
League Two club Cheltenham have appointed Michael Flynn as their new manager - after being linked with former Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.
The Robins were relegated to the fourth tier after a disappointing 2023/24 season, before losing manager Darrell Clarke to Barnsley. Cheltenham then named former Bristol City and Yeovil boss Gary Johnson as their new director of football, prompting suggestions his son Lee could be named the club’s manager.
Yet Cheltenham have confirmed ex-Swindon and Newport boss Flynn will take charge at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium, with the club looking to win promotion back to League One.
Former Sunderland head coach Johnson has been out of work since being sacked by Fleetwood in December last year. He was appointed at Sunderland in December 2020, after managing Bristol City, and was in charge when the Black Cats won the Papa John's Trophy final at Wembley. He left Wearside in January 2022, before a spell in charge of SPL side Hibernian.
