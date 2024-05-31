Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland boss Lee Johnson was linked with the Cheltenham Town job.

League Two club Cheltenham have appointed Michael Flynn as their new manager - after being linked with former Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.

The Robins were relegated to the fourth tier after a disappointing 2023/24 season, before losing manager Darrell Clarke to Barnsley. Cheltenham then named former Bristol City and Yeovil boss Gary Johnson as their new director of football, prompting suggestions his son Lee could be named the club’s manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet Cheltenham have confirmed ex-Swindon and Newport boss Flynn will take charge at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium, with the club looking to win promotion back to League One.