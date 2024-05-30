Sunderland transfer news: Premier League clubs eye Jobe Bellingham with leading contender named
Sunderland are braced for significant transfer interest in Jobe Bellingham after Crystal Palace emerged as major contenders for this signature this summer.
Per Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League side have made the 18-year-old a key target in their summer transfer window. Bellingham made 47 appearances across all competition last season, in what was his full season of senior football. Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner is said to have approved Bellingham as a target and director of football Dougie Freedman is leading the pursuit. Palace have had significant success in recruiting from the EFL in recent seasons, with Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze key players in their strong end to the Premier League campaign. Adam Wharton, who Palace signed from Blackburn Rovers in the January window, has already won his first England call-up and is said to be attracting interest from Bayern Munich.
Palace are not the only side interested in Bellingham, with Brentford also said to be tracking his progress as they seek midfield reinforcements. Serie A side Lazio have also been monitoring the 18-year-old and were heavily linked with a move in the latter stages of the January window.
The length of Bellingham’s contract was not revealed when he signed for the club last summer but it is understood still to have multiple seasons left to run, and so it will take a significant fee if Sunderland are to be tempted into a sale.
