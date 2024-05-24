Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has been out of work since being sacked by Fleetwood in December last year.

Former Sunderland boss Lee Johnson is the early favourite to take charge at Cheltenham Town following the club’s relegation to League Two.

The Robins have also lost manager Darrell Clarke, who has been named Barnsley’s new head coach, despite offering him a new deal. It has been reported former Bristol City and Yeovil boss Gary Johnson is set to be appointed as Cheltenham’s director of football, returning to the club he managed between 2015 and 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That news has fueled suggestions Gary’s son Lee could be named Cheltenham’s next manager. The former Sunderland boss has been out of work since being sacked by Fleetwood in December last year.