Ex-Sunderland boss emerges as early favourite to take charge of relegated club
Former Sunderland boss Lee Johnson is the early favourite to take charge at Cheltenham Town following the club’s relegation to League Two.
The Robins have also lost manager Darrell Clarke, who has been named Barnsley’s new head coach, despite offering him a new deal. It has been reported former Bristol City and Yeovil boss Gary Johnson is set to be appointed as Cheltenham’s director of football, returning to the club he managed between 2015 and 2018.
That news has fueled suggestions Gary’s son Lee could be named Cheltenham’s next manager. The former Sunderland boss has been out of work since being sacked by Fleetwood in December last year.
Johnson was appointed at Sunderland in December 2020, after managing Bristol City, and was in charge when the Black Cats won the Papa John's Trophy final at Wembley. He left Wearside in January 2022, before a spell in charge of SPL side Hibernian.
