A rumoured Sunderland summer transfer target has signed a new, long-term deal at Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic youngster Sam Tickle, linked with a move to the Stadium of Light, has signed a new long-term deal at the club.

The 22-year-old established himself as first-choice goalkeeper over the course of a superb campaign in the third tier last time out, reportedly attracting admiring glances not just from Sunderland but a host of Championship clubs.

Sunderland were unlikely to be hugely active in the goalkeeping department this summer given Anthony Patterson’s undisputed status as the club’s number one goalkeeper, but their recruitment strategy means they will always be assessing potential successors and particularly given the genuine top-tier interest in Patterson.

Tickle, though, will clearly not be moving in the current transfer window.

“I’m over the moon to sign a new contract,” he said.

“It’s a really proud moment for me and my family. It means a lot. This has been my home since I was young, and to extend my stay here is special."

Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney added: “We’re thrilled that Sam has decided to extend his contract with Wigan Athletic for the next four years. Sam had an excellent first full season with us last year, keeping 18 clean sheets and becoming the first homegrown Latics player to make his England U21 debut since Leighton Baines.

“His attitude - both on and off the field - has been exemplary. Sam is an outstanding young talent and we’re looking forward to working with him over the next few years to help continue his development."