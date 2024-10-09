Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Sunderland goalkeeper Craig Gordon is back in the fold with Scotland

Former Sunderland goalkeeper Craig Gordon is in line to make his return to the international stage with Scotland and admitted he needed to ask for a new tracksuit as he never thought he'd be back in Steve Clarke's plans.

After taking part in international friendlies in June, Gordon was not part of the Scotland squad for Euro 2024 in Germany and was again left out for the Nations League defeats to Poland and Portugal in September. Gordon had fought back from a double leg break which he suffered against Dundee United on Christmas Eve in 2022 but he returned to the Hearts squad around a year later. He is the favourite to start this month's Scotland games against Croatia and Portugal after Angus Gunn was ruled out by injury.

“I had to ask the kit man for a new tracksuit because I didn't think I'd be needing that again," Gordon, who turns 42 in December, told the Hearts Standard.

"It was nice to see everybody again. It just shows you never know in football. It was hard [missing Euro 2024], it took a few days and to be realistic, probably a few weeks after that initial conversation. It's difficult for anybody to have that conversation no matter what side of that you're on. I spoke to the manager and it was a difficult one for him to deal with as well but he had to make a decision.

“I know that's partly what comes with football and the manager's got to make that call. So it was a difficult one for me to take on that day. But I had to just go away and work even harder to try and come back again. If that was going to be the last time I was going to play in a Scotland jersey out here, it was such an emotional build-up to that game, to think that was going to be the last time.”

Gordon arrived at Sunderland from Hearts in 2007 and spent five years at the Stadium of Light, although the latter part of his Black Cats career was hampered by injury as he was released by the club in May 2012. He played 94 times for Sunderland but did not find a new club for two years as he continued to be hit by injury. He signed for Celtic in 2014 before returning to Hearts in 2020, where he remains.

Award-winning Sunderland save

In 2012, Gordon won 'Best Save' from the Premier League 20 Seasons Awards, which were a set of awards to mark 20 years since the beginning of the Premier League. The save occurred during a clash between Sunderland and Bolton Wanderers at the Stadium of Light in 2010.

A corner was headed back across goal by Gary Cahill and went past Gordon with the goal gaping for Zat Knight who prodded the ball towards goal from a few yards out, only for Gordon to leap and stretch back to claw the ball over the bar - to the delight of his teammates and the shock of the Bolton players. The Scottish goalkeeper even says it’s still one of his proudest moments. Speaking in July 2017, he said: “We actually won that game 1-0, so it was important in terms of points and staying in the league. From that point of view, it was really important.

“It gives added significance to a save when you go on and win the game. I would be hard pushed to make a better one in the remainder of my career. I don’t really quite know how I managed to do it. It was just a reaction. I managed to get my left hand to it. It was just the way I connected with the ball. I managed to spin it up and over the bar from right underneath the crossbar. I have a trophy for it. It was to mark 20 years of the Premier League. They had a vote on some of the best saves. It was that one that won it.

“The list of guys who were nominated for it, and some of the saves, were just brilliant. To come out on top of that was amazing. The names were world-renowned. It is a really good achievement and one that I will hang on to for a wee while. There have been some good saves since then — so if they try to have another vote there will be a bit more competition. It was really special for me at the time.”