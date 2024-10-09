Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have unveiled their new assistant head coach.

Sunderland have announced the appointment of Pedro Ribeiro as the club’s new assistant head coach.

The Black Cats have been on the hunt for a candidate to work alongside head coach Regis Le Bris since the Frenchman’s arrival on Wearside earlier this year, and have finally settled on the Portuguese 38-year-old, who boasts almost two decades of experience in the dugout.

Ribeiro has previously held similar roles at FC Porto, Al-Ahli, Olympiacos, Fenerbahce, and TSV 1860 Munich, and has managerial experience with Belenenses SAD, FC Penafiel, Academico Viseu, and Leixoes in his home country. He will now join Le Bris’ backroom staff alongside assistant head coach Mike Dodds, first team coach Michael Proctor, and head of goalkeeping Alessandro Barcherini.

Addressing his new role at the Stadium of Light, Ribeiro said: “I’m privileged to be part of one of the most historical and progressive football clubs in English football. It’s a real honour and I’m grateful for the trust placed in me. I’ll do my best to contribute and to support our players, as we all work to achieve Sunderland’s long-term goals.”

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman added: “We are delighted to welcome Pedro to Sunderland. We’ve been diligent and patient in identifying the right candidate for this role to ensure we build on the excellent progress we are making. Pedro has an impressive set of experiences. He can use these to provide an alternative perspective, but importantly he is aligned to our values and playing identity. We wish him the best of luck and look forward to helping him settle into his new role.”

Ribeiro’s most recent post was with Leixoes, where he lasted half a season before departing the club in January of this year. He has been unattached ever since.