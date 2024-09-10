To suggest that Regis Le Bris has had a good start to life as Sunderland manager would be something of an understatement. The Frenchman has taken charge of five matches across all competitions, winning four, and remains unbeaten in the Championship with a 100% record. Were it not for a 2-0 defeat to Preston North End in the EFL Cup - albeit one that involved a vastly weakened side - his copybook would still be thoroughly unblotted.

The trick now, of course, is to continue Sunderland’s remarkable run of form into the rest of the season. Next up for the Black Cats is an 800-mile round trip to the south coast to face Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon. Wayne Rooney’s men are yet to register a win in the league this season, and currently lie 22nd in the table, meaning that they represent a significant potential banana skin for Le Bris and his side.

Nevertheless, Sunderland will head into the weekend full of confidence - and not least because of the manner in which they coasted to victory on their last away day, against Portsmouth. Speaking after that match, Le Bris said: "We are happy for sure.

"It was a tough game and I think the game plan was good, but we didn't always find it easy to apply. We needed to solve the problem between the short passes and their direct play with their strong players, able to win the first and second contact. During the first half it wasn't perfect but we solved one or two problems at half time and during the first part of the second half I think we recovered many balls inside the pitch, which gave us the opportunity to counter attack and score. This was the best way for us to do it today.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

"I don't think we are a team that wants to control the game [through possession], we want to create chances and unbalance the opponent's defence. I'm not sure we want to be this kind of team who wants to have 20, 30 passes... I think away from home especially, the solution is in defence. If you are able to attract the opponent, recover the ball and then produce a fast attack - I think this is the best way to score."

But will Le Bris be able to maintain his eye-catching start, and how does his win percentage as Sunderland manager compare to those of his predecessors? We’ve taken a closer look at the last 17 permanent Black Cats bosses (so no Mike Dodds) stretching all the way back to Roy Keane, to find out. Check out the full ranking below...

1 . Regis Le Bris - 80% The Frenchman has enjoyed a stellar start on Wearside, and but for an EFL Cup defeat at Preston North End, would boast a perfect record. Photo: Nigel Roddis Photo Sales

2 . Lee Johnson - 53.8% His tenure may have ended with that infamous 6-0 defeat at the hands of Bolton Wanderers, but Johnson's win percentage was actually surprisingly decent during his time at the Stadium of Light. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Jack Ross - 52.6% Just think how much higher this figure would be if Ross could have turned a few more of those 1-1 draws into wins... | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Alex Neil - 50% Neil won exactly half of his 24 matches as Sunderland manager, taking the Black Cats back to the Championship in the process. | SNS Group Photo Sales