There are several Black Cats stars preparing to head out on international duty over the next week.

Several Sunderland players are currently preparing to represent their countries throughout the international break as they look to continue the momentum built up during an impressive start to the season at club level.

The likes of Chris Mepham, Trai Hume and Chris Rigg have all made big impacts during the opening two months of the season as Regis Le Bris’ side head into the international break sat proudly at the top of the Championship table. However, two other Sunderland stars will remain on Wearside after it was confirmed Jude Bellingham and Dan Ballard had withdrawn from the England Elite League squad and Northern Ireland squad respectively.

But there are still a number of Black Cats stars set to represent their countries over the next ten days and here is where and when they will be in action.

Chris Mepham - Wales

The former Sheffield United and Bournemouth defender has made a positive impact since he was added to Regis Le Bris’ squad in August and has started the Black Cats’ last four games. He will hope to carry that momentum into a Nations League double header with Wales as Craig Bellamy’s side face an away trip to Iceland before returning to Cardiff to take on Montenegro Fixtures: Iceland v Wales (11 /10 at 7.45pm), Wales v Montenegro (14/10 at 7.45pm)

Milan Aleksic - Serbia Under-21s

The Serbian youngster is yet to feature for the Black Cats at senior level after being an unused substitute in their last five Championship fixtures. His only appearance at any level came as Sunderland’s Under-21s were beaten by their Everton counterparts last month. However, he will hope to earn some game-time with Serbia Under-21s as they face Ukraine Under-21s next week Fixture: Serbia U21s v Ukraine U21s (15/10 at 7.30pm)

Trai Hume - Northern Ireland

Hume was given the honour of captaining his country at a senior level for the first time during the last international break and faces two challenging fixtures over the next week. Michael O’Neill’s men will face an away day against Belarus and a home game with Bulgaria as their Nations League campaign continues Fixtures: Belarus v Northern Ireland (12/10 at 7.45pm), Northern Ireland v Bulgaria (15/10 at 7.45pm)

Leo Hjelde - Norway Under-21s

The former Leeds United defender has not played a minute of Championship action so far this season but did captain the Black Cats during the Carabao Cup defeat against Preston North End in August. After being an unused substitute in eight consecutive league fixtures, Hjelde will hope to get some game-time when he meets up with Norway’s Under-21s this week Fixtures: Republic of Ireland Under-21s v Norway Under-21s (11/10 at 7pm), Norway Under-21s v Turkey Under-21s (15/10 at 5.30pm)

Matty Young - England Under-19s

Young is currently on loan with League Two club Salford City - but will look to add to his solitary England Under-19s cap when they face three friendlies over the next week Fixtures: England Under-19s v Portugal Under-19s (8/10 at 6pm), England Under-19s v Netherlands Under-19s (12/10 at 6pm), England Under-19s v France Under-19s (14/10 at 11am)

Trey Ogunsuyi - Belgium Under-19s

The 17-year-old forward was an unused substitute for Sunderland during their Championship defeat at Plymouth Argyle and the home win against North East rivals Middlesbrough seven days later. Two goals in three Black Cats Under-21s appearances has earned Ogunsuyi a call-up to the Belgium Under-19s squad Fixtures: Belgium Under-19s v France Under-19s (12/10), Belgium Under-19s v Denmark Under-19s (15/10)

Chris Rigg - England Under-18s

Rigg has been the story of the Championship season so far as the academy product has established himself as one of the brightest prospects in English football. The 17-year-old has started all but one of the Black Cats league fixtures so far this season and has scored two goals in his last four appearances, including a stunning strike that helped see off Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light. International duty now beckons and offers the midfielder a chance to continue building momentum Fixtures: England Under-18s v Sweden Under-18s (11/10 at 3pm), England Under-18s v Ukraine Under-18s or Netherlands Under-18s (TBC)